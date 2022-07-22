ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Four-star CB Jasiah Wagoner sets commitment date

By Cj Mumme
 3 days ago
One of the best players in the state of Washington is ready to make his college decision.

Four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner is set to commit on July 25. He will pick between his final four schools of Cal, Oregon, Oklahoma and Texas.

247Sports rates Wagoner as the No. 2 player in Washington and the No. 17 corner prospect in the 2023 class. He is just inside the top 300 in the overall composite rankings after recent updates.

Experts believe Oklahoma is the favorite to land the speedy defensive back. Three recent crystal ball projections have been entered in favor of the Sooners.

Both Texas and Oklahoma are riding a high trail of recruiting momentum during recent weeks. The Longhorns are up to No. 3 in the 247Sports team ranking while the Sooners have surged into the top 10.

