ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'It's annoying. I'm a West Ham player!': Declan Rice hits back at reports linking him with a Hammers exit amid Chelsea interest - as new club captain insists he 'can't control' having a reported £100m price-tag

By Lewis Browning For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Declan Rice has branded speculation around his future 'annoying' in a recent interview.

The midfielder was made West Ham's club captain earlier this month after the retirement of Mark Noble, but has been linked with moves to some of Europe's top clubs on several occasions.

Speaking to Sky Sports, however, Rice admitted that he doesn't like the speculation, but that he's able to push it to the back of his mind when playing for the Hammers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QuJSA_0gpqJ1UB00
Declan Rice has been left frustrated at reports linking him away from West Ham United
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfTDL_0gpqJ1UB00
The 23-year-old has been made Hammers club captain after the retirement of Mark Noble

'Everyone knows my relationship with the players here, the manager,' said Rice.

'I've never once complained, every time I put on the shirt I go out there and give it one hundred per cent and whatever happens off the pitch takes care of itself.

'I can't control that - what I can control is going out there and trying to be the best player.'

Rice accepted that he can't do anything about the reports, despite the fact they bug him.

The West Ham academy graduate has gained interest from Chelsea, amongst others, after some stellar performances as club and international level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MXqem_0gpqJ1UB00
Rice has been a transfer target for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea but a move is yet to materialise

But he doesn't like possible fees being put forward, with suggestions he's worth around £100million if he was to leave West Ham.

'It's annoying because of the numbers that get attached to your name,' he added.

'You can't control that at all but there's stuff sometimes that you see and you read that you don't want to hear, because it's not really true in a way.'

Rice puts a lot of emphasis on enjoying his football, whoever he's playing for - something he said he's been able to do over the last couple of years.

He's already made nearly 200 appearances for West Ham and played in a European Championship final for England despite being just 23-years-old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2kZh_0gpqJ1UB00
The midfielder is also a regular at international level in Gareth Southgate's England side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OIF7f_0gpqJ1UB00
He has now made close to 200 appearances for David Moyes' side since debuting in 2016

'All I can do is go out on the pitch and play football and be happy,' he said.

'For the last couple of seasons that's what I've done and that's the faith the manager has put in me, so all that speculation stuff, that's what comes with playing good, I suppose.

'I think it's completely out of my mind [when on the field]. Nothing's officially happened.

'I've always said, until anything actually happens, there's no point talking about anything because I'm a West Ham player, I have a contract with West Ham and I'll always respect that.

'I know that I'm going to be the captain of West Ham this season, I know it's an honour.'

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Mark Noble
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘wants immediate Man United exit’ plus Frenkie De Jong latest

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United with his agent Jorge Mendes for showdown talks on his future, as speculation continues on whether he will leave Old Trafford this summer. The Portuguese has confirmed his desire for a move, but United’s stance is he is not for sale, while the lack of interest since Ronaldo’s agent Mendes looked across Europe for interest could also see the marriage extended for a further season.Now, the 37-year-old is expected to sit down with new United manager Erik ten Hag after arriving at the club’s Carrington training base this morning. Ronaldo was due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Hammers
Daily Mail

'Everyone who has been involved in women's football has been waiting for this moment': Former England star Alex Scott struggles to hold back the tears after Lionesses reach the Euro 2022 final with stunning win over Sweden

Alex Scott admitted she found it hard not to be 'emotional' after England reached the final of Euro 2022 with their stunning 4-0 win over Sweden. The Three Lions booked their place in Sunday's final after a dominant victory over the side ranked second in the world on Tuesday evening.
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Lionel Messi linked with Barcelona return, Xavi reunion

Lionel Messi is entering the final year of his Paris Saint-Germain contract. Could it prove a mere placeholder for a man who planned to be a one-club man before Barcelona’s finances went kaboom?. Messi has long been linked with finishing his career with either childhood club Newell’s Old Boys...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Jimi Manuwa explains why he slapped “disrespectful” Aleksandar Rakic at UFC London: “I had to give him what he deserves for acting like a troll”

Jimi Manuwa wants to make it clear that he did not sucker-punch Aleksandar Rakic, but slapped him over some comments the Austrian made. Back in June of 2019 at UFC Stockholm, Manuwa and Rakic fought and it was the Austrian who won by head kick KO in just 42-seconds. Since the loss, Manuwa says Rakic has been disrespectful as he has been DM’ing him asking if the Brit needs money given Rakic earned 50k for his KO win.
UFC
Daily Mail

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are 'very close to finalising a deal worth £130m for a huge boxing rematch that will see the American put his undefeated record on the line'... but the duo are squabbling over the number of rounds involved

Floyd Mayweather is reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Conor McGregor to stage a sensational rematch. It has been nearly five years since Mayweather taught the UFC superstar a boxing lesson, securing a tenth round TKO victory in Las Vegas back in August 2017. The Sun have now reported...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

'I was so close to getting Sir Alex Ferguson to manage the GB Olympic football team!': Lord Sebastian Coe reveals legendary boss accepted London 2012 job, before backing out due to Man United commitments

Lord Coe has only two notable regrets about the Olympics he delivered to London 10 years ago today — one is that school sport became neglected and the other is how close he came to recruiting Sir Alex Ferguson to lead the British football team. It is loosely known...
SPORTS
BBC

Aberdeen sign Callum Roberts from Notts County

Aberdeen have signed attacking midfielder Callum Roberts from Notts County for an undisclosed fee. The former England Under-20 player has signed a three-year deal at Pittodrie. The 25-year-old, who came through Newcastle United's youth system, scored on his debut for his hometown club against Blackburn Rovers in 2019. "Callum is...
SOCCER
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Juventus make move for Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus make move for Liverpool's Firmino. Juventus have offered Liverpool €23 million to sign...
MLS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

504K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy