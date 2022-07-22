ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare half dollar sells for $2,225 online – the exact element that makes it worth in the thousands

By Aurielle Weiss
The US Sun
 4 days ago
A RARE coin from 1919 recently sold online for $2,225.

The 1919 S Walking Liberty Half Dollar was designed by Adolph Alexander Weinman in 1916 and was produced until 1947.

The obverse features Lady Liberty's right outstretched arm toward the sunrise
The reverse showcases a perched American eagle

Only 1,552,000 of these rare coins were minted in San Francisco.

These half dollars are rare in all circulated grades and if in mint condition, they are the fifth rarest coin in this particular series.

The elements that give them their value are: size, silver, denomination, and paused production.

And since half dollars are no longer being produced, finding one may prove to be difficult.

Bidding on this coin started at just 99 cents but quickly immediately shot up to $23.

From there, it kept rising in price until it eventually sold for $2,225 after 36 bids.

The value of Walking Liberty Half Dollars

The half dollar was produced until 1947 but was not the end of the walking liberty design.

In 1986, it was brought back and used as the obverse of the 1-ounce Silver Eagle dollar bullion coin.

Collectors started to treasure this particular coin again once the value of silver started to increase due to their silver bullion metal prices, according to USA Coin Book.

In average condition, collectors will pay around $32.

But USA Coin Book estimates that these coins can be worth anywhere between $3,713 to $9,833 if in mint condition.

How to spot rare coins

Most people tend to keep change in their pockets, on top of dressers, or maybe in their cars.

Next time you have some spare change, try examining your pennies, nickels, dimes, and others as many of these coins could sell for thousands.

Typically, the most valuable coins are ones with a low mintage or an error, as it makes them rare.

A great website to check if your coins are worth anything is eBay.

You just need to search the full coin name, select the "sold" listing and then toggle the search to "highest value”.

If your coins are rare and valuable, you can sell them on eBay or go through a specialist site such as Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

A rare dime sells for $5,000 online – the exact date you need to look for on the coin to cash in.

Plus, a coin expert reveals the exact detail to look for on nickels to spot one worth up to $880 in your wallet.

Comments / 1

