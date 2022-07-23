ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Four candidates running in Democratic gubernatorial primary in Florida

By Joel Williams
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25n8eq_0gpqHlse00

Charlie Crist, Cadance Daniel, Nikki Fried, and Robert Willis are running in the Democratic primary election for Governor of Florida on August 23, 2022. Crist and Fried have received the most media attention and endorsements.

Crist was elected to the U.S. House in 2016. He served as governor from 2007 to 2011, attorney general from 2003 to 2007, state education commissioner from 2001 to 2003, and in the state senate from 1992 to 1998. Crist was elected to state office as a Republican before becoming an independent in 2010 and a Democrat in 2012. Crist has campaigned on five steps he says would make it easier to vote in the state, including reversing 2021 changes to the state’s mail ballot policies, providing clean water, and easing transitions for out-of-state transplants. Three members of Florida’s U.S. House delegation, 22 members of the state legislature, the Florida Education Association, and the Florida AFL-CIO endorsed Crist.

Fried was elected as agriculture commissioner in 2018. Fried is the only Democrat to hold statewide elected office in Florida. Prior to holding elected office, she worked as a public defender, attorney in private practice, and government affairs advocate for the marijuana industry. Fried has campaigned on reducing housing costs, lowering the price of homeowner’s insurance, a $15 minimum wage, and creating a small business growth fund as key issues. Four members of the state legislature and the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida endorsed Fried.

Crist’s campaign has focused on restoring civility, ending divisive politics, and working across the political aisle. CNN’s Steve Contorno compared his campaign strategy to that of President Joe Biden (D) in 2020. Fried’s campaign has focused on the idea of electing a new face in Florida politics and has cited Crist’s loss in 2014 to then-Gov. Rick Scott (R) and Biden’s three-point 2020 loss in the state as reasons voters should nominate her.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is running for re-election. Republicans currently hold both a trifecta and a triplex in the state, meaning they hold majorities in both chambers of the state legislature along with the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. Florida is one of 20 states to have both a Republican trifecta and a Republican triplex.

Comments / 3

Related
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
The Week

Four governors who might run for president

The 2024 presidential election is still more than two years away, but it's not a sure thing that we'll see a rematch of Joe Biden versus Donald Trump. Biden leads a Democratic Party disappointed in his failure to deliver a forceful response to the Supreme Court's ruling overturning abortion rights, and Trump is vulnerable to Republican conservatives who love his "America first" agenda but would like to move on without all of the former president's scandalous baggage.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlie Crist
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
CNN

Opinion: Gavin Newsom is doing more than just crushing Ron DeSantis

California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom marked the July 4th holiday by unveiling a campaign ad set to air on Fox News in which he speaks about freedom, amid images of skyrocketing fireworks and the Statue of Liberty. But this 2022 re-election commercial is about just one thing: crushing Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis. And Newsom does it in a way that other Democrats should emulate -- by highlighting the threat that today's extremist GOP poses to the freedoms of all Americans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Florida Politics#Florida House#State Of Florida#Politics State#Election State#Democratic#The U S House#Republican#The Florida Afl Cio#The Democratic Black Cauc
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Democrats mock Trump on his own turf with billboard about 2020 defeat

Democrats are planning to troll former President Donald Trump with a billboard jabbing him over his 2020 loss. A truck donning a large screen will drive through the streets of Tampa flashing clips from Fox News showing Trump's 2020 defeat alongside photos from the campaign with the caption, "81 million Americans voted for President Joe Biden (Most votes in history)," according to the Daily Mail. Trump is in Tampa, Florida, to speak at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy