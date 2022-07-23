ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Human billboards will be crossing the streets of El Paso next week

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – Mobile messages will be seen in El Paso with TxDOT’s “human billboards” demonstrational message campaign, urging better driver awareness.

DETAILS:

Sunday, July 24, 2022, and Monday, July 25, 2022

•          7 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 24, San Jacinto Plaza , El Paso

•          Noon to 4 p.m., July 24, El Paso Street – Paseo de las Luces, El Paso

•          7 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 25, Mesa Street near UTEP, El Paso

•          Noon to 4 p.m., July 25, Dyer Street at Fairbanks Drive (northeast area), El Paso

TxDOT’s Pedestrian Safety Outreach Team acted as “human billboards” crossing the street with fans at the Houston Astros game on Thursday, July 21, 2022, near Minute Maid Park in Houston.

In the El Paso area in 2021, there were 181 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in 21 fatalities and 42 serious injuries.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143p5M_0gpqHgT100
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qc3Q_0gpqHgT100
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFNl6_0gpqHgT100

1% of crashes in Texas involved people, put people account for 19% of deaths on Texas roadways.

That’s because pedestrians lack the protective equipment — airbags, seat belts and bumpers — common to vehicles. To keep our most vulnerable road users safe, we urge motorists to always be on the lookout for people walking. Pedestrians also have the responsibility to be aware of their surroundings and follow the rules of the road.

Marc Williams, Executive Director, TxDOT

Highway officials are hoping the same advertising techniques used to sell mattresses and welcome a new sandwich place to the neighborhood can raise awareness of pedestrian safety in Texas’ major cities.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 4

wunderkind
2d ago

People would be too busy looking at their phones while driving to see those posters. Instead increase fines for using phones while driving to $2,500+ and enforce them. Maybe then people would get off their phones and stop killing pedestrians.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso homicide suspect captured in Killeen, TX

EL PASO, Texas -- A suspect in a December, 2021 east side murder was arrested on July, 22nd, ABC-7 has learned. Jalen Jamal Jennings, 19, was taken into custody in Killeen, TX by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was then taken to El Paso and booked on murder charges. He is being held on a $1.25 million dollar bond.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Killeen man charged in 2021 slaying of El Paso teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say they’ve captured the man responsible for the 2021 murder of a 16-year-old boy in Far East El Paso. Jalen Jamal Jennings, 19, is charged with Murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on December 21, 2021. Jennings was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigates collision and shots fired in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The gang unit is investigating a shooting on a residential area in west side El Paso. El Paso Police Department responded to a call on the shots fired at the intersection of Confetti and Cabaret. Our photographer reported seeing two black sedan cars collided and extensive damage to the front […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Cars
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
Local
Texas Cars
93.1 KISS FM

11 Artists That Did A One & Done Concert Here In El Paso

We've seen bands that have NEVER rocked El Paso & you can see that list HERE. But there are some bands that have ONLY played here once, & some of these bands might come back in the future. Also these are bands that have ONLY performed in El Paso once on this list, so we're not counting Juarez or Las Cruces.
EL PASO, TX
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a man from El Paso that has been very generous in his charitable donations.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso man arrested for arson

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Marshal's investigators have arrested a man that they say is responsible for a fire that occurred on July 20th. 21-year-old Alfredo Poblano was arrested the same day of the structure fire that occurred at 3 a.m. at the 1600 block of George Dieter in east El Paso. The post El Paso man arrested for arson appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Benatar
KTSM

5-year-old battling leukemia still in need of none marrow donor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dak Lopez, originally from El Paso is asking for help from El Pasoans because he needs a bone marrow donor who is Hispanic, like himself. Dallas, where Lopez now resides and receives treatment, held a bone marrow drive for him, and another was held for him here in El Paso. […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Astros#Tx#El Paso Street#Paseo De Las Luces#Utep#El Paso Txdot#Txdot Highway
KFOX 14

Two taken into custody following shooting in west El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department confirmed two males were taken into custody following a shooting in west El Paso Monday. Police spent several hours investigating the shooting on Confetti and Cabaret Drives. Police have blocked off the area around Carousel Drive near Morehead Middle...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Fabens woman arrested for harassment of public servant

EL PASO, Texas -- A woman is in custody Monday after resisting arrest and then spitting into the eye of an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy. 41-year-old Lorenza Guadian was originally being brought into custody for an emergency detention order as the result of an alleged domestic verbal incident. She...
FABENS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KTSM

Senator Blanco gives fans to senior citizens in Hudspeth County

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Saturday, Senator César J. Blanco delivered 30 box fans to in-need senior citizens in Sierra Blanca, Fort Hancock, and other residents in Hudspeth County to help provide cooling relief in their homes and save on electric bills. It’s not uncommon for temperatures to reach deadly levels in the summer. […]
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
KTSM

$80K donated anonymously to El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation announced an $80,000 anonymous donation for interactive technology as well a gift to the general hospital endowment. Play helps children heal faster and through the generosity of this new donation, children throughout the hospital will be able to engage with video game systems and interactive […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

El Paso Matters - Texas gubernatorial race tightens and more

Las Cruces will be central to abortion issue in the coming years, Texas gubernatorial race tightens, and City Council looks for ways to lessen property tax burden. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Most Wanted: Week of July 23

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) -Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature.  The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these […]
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy