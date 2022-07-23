Human billboards will be crossing the streets of El Paso next week
EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – Mobile messages will be seen in El Paso with TxDOT’s “human billboards” demonstrational message campaign, urging better driver awareness.
DETAILS:
Sunday, July 24, 2022, and Monday, July 25, 2022
• 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 24, San Jacinto Plaza , El Paso
• Noon to 4 p.m., July 24, El Paso Street – Paseo de las Luces, El Paso
• 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 25, Mesa Street near UTEP, El Paso
• Noon to 4 p.m., July 25, Dyer Street at Fairbanks Drive (northeast area), El Paso
TxDOT’s Pedestrian Safety Outreach Team acted as “human billboards” crossing the street with fans at the Houston Astros game on Thursday, July 21, 2022, near Minute Maid Park in Houston.
In the El Paso area in 2021, there were 181 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in 21 fatalities and 42 serious injuries.
1% of crashes in Texas involved people, put people account for 19% of deaths on Texas roadways.
Highway officials are hoping the same advertising techniques used to sell mattresses and welcome a new sandwich place to the neighborhood can raise awareness of pedestrian safety in Texas’ major cities.
