ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh found dead in Nashville apartment

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044aD9_0gpqHUpB00
Shonka Dukureh sings in the film "Elvis." | Photo courtesy of list23.com

Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thorton in the movie “Elvis,” has died, according to media reports Friday. Police found Dukureh dead Thursday in her apartment in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 44.

There were no signs of foul play, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. Results from an autopsy report are pending from the medical examiner.

Dukureh, who was a graduate of Fisk University and a singer in Nashville, lived in the apartment with her two children, according to media reports. One of her children found her unresponsive and went to a neighbor to call 911 just before 9:30 a.m., police said.

“My deepest condolences to the family of Shonka Dukureh. Shonka graduated from @Fisk1866 and called Nashville home for many years,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper tweeted.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
HollywoodLife

Kellie Pickler’s Husband: Everything To Know About Kyle Jacobs & Their 11 Year Marriage

Kellie Pickler has everything that matters, and more! “Not all women want diamonds,” the fresh-faced country crooner posted to her Instagram account on April 28, 2022. “Some just want a cute farmhouse on 50 acres. With a wraparound porch to drink coffee on!!” The 36-year-old “Red High Heels” beauty captioned the meme, “So true.” But what would that idyllic porch be without the man of her dreams, country songwriter Kyle Jacobs?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

Vernon Winfrey Dies: Hundreds Turn Out to Oprah’s Father’s Funeral in Tennessee

Hundreds of people gathered on Thursday for the funeral of longtime Nashville business owner Vernon Winfrey, father of Oprah Winfrey. According to the Tennessean, Vernon Winfrey was a longtime barber shop owner at Winfrey Barber & Beauty Shop. He also served on Metro Council from 1975-91. Winfrey was a charter member of Faith United Missionary Baptist Church. He served as a deacon there for 45 years.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
DoYouRemember?

Did Dr. Nick Cause Elvis Presley’s Death?

Dr. Nick played an important and significant role in Elvis Presley’s life. The doctor, whose actual name is Dr. George Nichopoulos, made himself available to Elvis in a variety of ways as deemed necessary at any given moment. “At times, I was his father, his best friend, his doctor. Whatever role I needed to play at the time, I did,” he told Daily Beast in 2009.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fisk University
The Boot

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Keith Whitley Wrote

Keith Whitley's life and career were tragically cut short, but his music has left a lasting impact on country music. The Kentucky native became close friends with another future country star, Ricky Skaggs, at an early age. The pair were just teenagers when their talents were discovered by bluegrass icon Ralph Stanley, who quickly recruited them to join his band, The Clinch Mountain Boys.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Elvis Presley became a rock 'n' roll icon with the help of Memphis clothier: ‘That changed everything'

Before Elvis Presley was "The King," he was a "dirt poor" usher at a movie theater in Tennessee with dreams of making it big. The high school student, then 17, would often admire the window of a clothing store called "Lansky Bros." located in the heart of Memphis’ music district. The shop was a favorite among musicians; B.B. King was a known regular. During one summer in 1952, owner Bernard Lansky saw this "young, skinny kid" who easily stood out on the street.
MEMPHIS, TN
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy