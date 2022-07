Prepare to be mystified and amazed! The Maxwell Blade Theatre of Magic & Comedy features the magic of Maxwell Blade and cast as they perform two mesmerizing hours of large scale illusions, close up magic, comedy, and live music -- played on piano by the grand illusionist himself. Located in the Historic Malco Theatre in Downtown Hot Springs, the theatre was built in 1910 and renovated as the permanent home of Maxwell Blade's magic & illusions in 2016. The show is a fantastic attraction for families, friends, and visitors of all ages! You think you've seen every trick in the book? Think again!

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO