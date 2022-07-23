ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington couple charged with child abuse after drug bust

By Autumn Scott
 3 days ago
Adam Stark (left) and Jamie May (right)

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A couple is facing child abuse and neglect charges after a drug bust led police to discover four children living with feces and urine in the home.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT personnel and investigators executed a narcotics search warrant Tuesday at a home on Old Memphis Road.

Adam Stark, 37, was charged with possession of schedule IV drug with intent to sell and possession of schedule VI (2.5 lbs of marijuana) with intent to sell.

More than $30,000 was also seized from the home.

After further investigation, they discovered four children between the ages of 7 and 13 were present and living in the home while the drug transactions were taking place.

Investigators found the children’s beds covered in dog feces, their bathroom out of order, cockroaches inside the refrigerator, and urine and feces throughout the home.

“The possession of the drugs is secondary to the way Mr. Stark and Ms. May are making these children live. It’s bad enough to be selling and/or storing illegal drugs in your residence but they are making these kids live in dog feces and with no bathroom for the children. The possession of the drugs is just the “icing on the cake” that makes this case even worse. We are thankful for the Department of Children Services (DCS) for their response and assistance in getting these children the proper care they need and deserve,” Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley said.

The Department of Children Services came to the scene to investigate the living conditions and welfare of the children.

Stark and 36-year-old Jamie May were arrested for four counts of child abuse and neglect.

May is out on a $10,000 bond and Stark is currently in jail on a $50,000 bond. They are both scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26.

If anyone has information on this case, call the Criminal Investigation Division at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, or phone in tips at 901-475-3307. You can also email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com or send a Facebook message to Sheriff Shannon Beasley.

