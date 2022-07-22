ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Meet Six... He's the new 007! Bond's the blueprint for the suave hero in Netflix's new £170m movie The Gray Man – and he really is licensed to thrill

By Nicole Lampert For Weekend Magazine
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

From the opening scene – set in a raucous Bangkok as thousands of people are celebrating New Year's Eve, until our hero causes chaos as he attempts to assassinate a villain – to the white-knuckle ride of beautiful locations, fast cars, glamorous women and dead bodies that follows, The Gray Man makes no bones about its intentions.

The £170 million movie, Netflix's most expensive film ever, brazenly takes its inspiration from James Bond and at one point, when our hero – a CIA agent who always has a smart one-liner to hand – is asked why he goes by the name Six, he replies, 'because 007 was taken'. And Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, who's been tipped as a future 007, plays a creepy CIA boss.

Based on the first in a series of books by Mark Greaney about the global hunt for Six when he goes on the run after discovering a dark CIA secret, the project has been written and directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, the men behind the Marvel blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFKvR_0gpqGcOy00
Ryan Gosling (pictured) and Regé-Jean Page star as Six in new Netflix movie The Gray Man. The £170million movie is the streaming service's most expensive film ever

The Gray Man has that sort of scale of ambition and you can certainly see where the money went, not just in its superstar cast (Ryan Gosling as Six is joined by Page, Bond Girl Ana de Armas, Captain Amer­ica Chris Evans and Hollywood legend Billy Bob Thornton), but on the sumptuous sets in locations including Thailand, Croatia and Azerbaijan. In addition, 21 bespoke sets were built inside a former Boeing hangar in LA.

An international crew of more than 1,000 people were employed, and the action scenes are some of the most explosive ever seen on screen. As well as a dramatic fight on a plane, the biggest set-piece takes place in Prague where a square in the old town was closed for ten days to film it.

'It was ten days of gunfire, explosions and car crashes,' says Joe Russo. 'It was mayhem. It's the film's most complex sequence with hundreds of extras and vehicles.'

Another sequence in Prague required a real tram and two replicas. 'We had an actual city tram that runs on tracks, and we also had a bus that runs on wheels but looks exactly like a tram,' says Anthony.

'Because it was on tyres, it could move faster and on streets that don't have tracks. Then on an outdoor lot we had a stationary replica tram that could rock and shake.

'You have to approach a scene like that almost like it's its own movie.'

No wonder the film has been a ten-year project for the Russos. 'It was clear the book had come from an immense amount of research,' says Anthony.

'We're always looking for interesting ways into a genre. Spies have to be able to move without being seen, and the Gray Man is a spy to the nth degree.'

Gosling plays Court Gentry, the gray man of the title. A morally grey character, when we meet him in flashback he's in jail for murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jiHkp_0gpqGcOy00
Chris Evans (pictured) is the CIA killer on Six's tail. Unlike Bond, whose motivation is mostly patriotism, for Six this is just a job

He's plucked from prison by CIA agent Donald Fitzroy (Thornton), having been given the choice of another 40 years inside or the chance to become an assassin in the CIA's Sierra programme. He chooses the latter and is assigned the name Sierra Six.

When we encounter him again he's been doing the job for 17 years, while trying to maintain some sort of moral compass – he only kills bad guys. But when he learns a dark secret about the CIA he goes on the run with incriminating evidence.

'It's the first time in his life he's had any kind of power,' says Gosling, who describes Six as 'an analogue hero in a digital world'. His moral ambiguity is reflected in the film as the CIA becomes the villain.

Unlike Bond, whose motivation is mostly patriotism, for Six this is just a job. 'It's got a complicated hero and it asks questions about whether you can trust the establishment,' says Joe Russo.

One person Six can trust is CIA agent Dani Miranda, played by Ana de Armas, who like Six is disillusioned with her superiors. The CIA then sends psychopathic hit man Lloyd Hansen (Evans) after them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xytzQ_0gpqGcOy00
The CIA's Sierra squad is hea­ded by creepy Denny Carmichael, played by Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page (pictured), who has been tipped as a future Bond

'I don't get the chance to play roles like this often, that's not how I'm seen,' says Evans, who sports a moustache for the role. 'As an actor you're dying to do stuff like that. As for the moustache, the moment I saw it I thought, 'There he is, there's this psycho.'

Meanwhile, the Sierra squad is hea­ded by creepy Denny Carmichael, played by Page. 'There's nothing that isn't in this movie,' he says.

'It has this, 'How is this dude still on his feet?' factor, as well as the suave suits and sophistication of Bond and the hyper-real, hyper-violence of the Bourne trilogy. It just smashes it all in and makes something tastier.'

With ten more novels in the Gray Man series, the plan is that we'll see lots more of Six if this film is a hit.

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie

Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
MOVIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Mark Greaney
Person
Ryan Gosling
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gray Man#Film Star#Cia#Boeing
Newsweek

'Titanic' Actor David Warner Dead at Age 80, Family Confirms

Titanic actor David Warner has died at the age of 80 from a cancer-related illness, his family said. "Over the past 18 months, he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity," the family told Newsweek in a statement. The message continued: "He will be missed hugely by us,...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheStreet

Disney is Cutting Ties with Unpopular History

Splash Mountain first opened at Disneyland in the summer of 1989. The iconic log ride features animatronics with audio as the patrons sail along the river being brought back in time to the scenes of the movie "Song of the South." The Walt Disney live action film with animation was...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

One Risky Maneuver A Navy Pilot Told Tom Cruise He'd 'Never Do' Again While Filming Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is a big hit at the global box office and one of the reasons that is being given credit for the film’s runaway success is that rather than relying on CGI, Maverick used real fighter jets for the film’ action. That action is pretty incredible, but one moment in the film was apparently so dangerous that even the professional fighter pilot told Tom Cruise he would never try it again.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

504K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy