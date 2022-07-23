ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County Health and Human Services provides vaccinations for the upcoming school year

By J.D. Miles
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Getting students immunized before the start of school has historically been a major challenge, especially in Dallas ISD.

It's expected to be even more challenging this upcoming school year, which is why Dallas County Health and Human Services held a special event Friday night.

With many area school districts going back to full capacity classrooms, or close to it for the first time in three years, Dallas County wants to make sure COVID isn't the only disease students are protected from.

Parents waited in line at the Bachman Lake Recreation Center to get required vaccinations for their kids with the first day of school just days away. Many were immigrant families who said they wanted to beat the rush to get the shots.

"It was a very very simple process," one parent said. "[The kids] really need them so [they] don't get any complications or any diseases."

16 different immunizations including those required to attend public schools were offered at this back to school event organized by DCHHS and the Dallas Police Department.

Some students received free gifts and school supplies - but the emphasis was on immunizations.

Health officials worry that later this summer, there will be an unprecedented number of families seeking vaccinations after two straight years of so many students going without them.

"We've actually serviced close to 14 families which is a really good outcome today," said Armando Martinez, with DCHHS. "Don't wait til the last minute because if you wait till last minute, it's gonna take some time and it's going to delay the process for your kids to go to school."

Dallas County reports first heat-related death this summer

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported the first heat-related death in Dallas County this summer. According to DCHHS, the patient was a 66-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions."We are very saddened to report our first heat-related death this season," said Dr. Philip Huang, director of DCHHS. "We are experiencing extreme heat this season, and this again reminds us how important it is to take every possible precaution. Hydrate constantly and limit your time outdoors to protect against the intense heat."North Texas has seen record heat this summer and little rain. DCHHS recommends the following to protect yourself in the Texas heat:Stay Indoors: Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning you may qualify for an emergency A/C window unit. Limit Outdoor Activities: Consider exercising early in the morning or later in the evening. Stay in shaded areas to allow your body to cool down and recover. Hydrate: Drink plenty of water.Check for Updates: Check your local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
