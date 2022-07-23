ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flames trading star Matthew Tkachuk to Panthers in NHL blockbuster

By Jared Schwartz
New York Post
The Islanders saw another potential ex-Flames target go elsewhere.

Calgary traded Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers in exchange for a monster haul of Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a 1st round pick, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

Matthew Tkachuk

Tkachuk had been expected to be dealt before August 11 amid reports he wouldn’t sign an extension with the Flames. He arrives to Florida with an extension in place, according to the report.

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello had said he wanted to upgrade the team’s forward unit, and the 24-year-old star presented an intriguing — albeit unlikely — option.

Tkachuk scored 42 goals and added 62 assists in a breakout 2021-22 season.

As they did after missing out on Johnny Gaudreau, the Islanders must look somewhere else for a forward upgrade.

