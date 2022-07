NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's an old trend that now has renewed interest, called cash stuffing. It's going viral thanks to younger generations looking for creative ways to budget during inflation. What cash stuffing entails is putting cash into separate envelopes labeled for specific needs such as gas, groceries or rent in order to budget easier. Texas resident Jasmine Taylor posts TikTok videos sharing how she saves money using the method."I started sharing it and it just took off," said Taylor. She started doing this around her 30th birthday as the bills stacked up and needed a solution."I personally use what I call a...

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO