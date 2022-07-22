ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Horoscope today, Saturday July 23: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKiTV_0gpqEH8F00

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

You’re a sensitive asker of questions as the moon softens your communication zone.

But this doesn’t mean accepting less than you deserve.

Yes, you can find ways to keep bonds strong, but still assert yourself and get what you need.

Luck-wise, the second set of numbers you choose can be first class.

PLAY MYSTIC MEG BINGO TO WIN A SHARE OF £19,000

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

The moon and sun highlight home-based finances.

So before you spend, check back that everyone involved is in agreement with a cash plan.

Stick to that plan, even when temptation is arises.

If you are in love, the words you most need to hear are on their way. If single, look twice at a two-times champion.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

With the moon’s glow in your personal star space, this is your day to draw admirers towards you.

Yes, this can be on a love basis – and even partners who have seemed immune can fall under your star spell.

But you also have business-attraction power to impress the people you most need to help you.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

Showing you are ready to change, rather than just saying it, can be the catalyst a partner is waiting for.

And the next passion phase can happen so fast.

If you’re single, do resist a too-strict set of criteria.

Someone who matches none of your must-haves can appear and hook your heart. Luck writes on a chalk board.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

The moon and Jupiter team up to find daring travel options – this can link to a personal prize, or a sporting event far away.

But the moment you see it, you will sense it is right for you.

Your personal sunshine gets into its stride, and when you want an item, or an introduction, your sheer charm is difficult to resist.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

Yes, feelings may feel too powerful to control but trust yourself to do the right thing.

And protect your own heart, better than you may have done for a while.

From jealousy to fear, you can use emotional energy in a positive way.

And it starts by not falling into a gossip trap. Luck links to a “B” location.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

You know you have learned a lot about love and now you are ready to set this to work.

It can start with a review of what you give, and receive, emotionally – and how you can correct the balance.

If you start the day single, someone you first hear singing a kids’ song can be your soulmate.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

This can be such a spiritual day to relax into your true feelings about people and situations, instead of feeling you have to put on a show.

As soon as you are your genuine self, others can follow your lead.

A journey with three stops can be your link to luck.

A music-loving family member has big news to share.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

With the sun now in your new horizons sector, you are ready to re-think any travel plans.

You know you have scaled down, or even cancelled, a dream journey because of outside needs or opinions.

For the next few weeks, your own views can matter most.

Love-wise, a fun physical attraction can grow deeper.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

Finding a like-minded buddy can be your secret to success. And the good news is, that friend can be yourself.

You have the ability to step outside any issues and find calm, clear solutions.

Do use this while it lasts.

As for love, your marriage zone stays strong and this can accelerate promises.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

The moon and Mercury are your top health double act and draw you towards activity involving mind and body strength.

You can sense your thoughts need to de-stress as much as your muscles.

This is how you can reach new levels of success.

Passion reboots where someone discusses a new job direction.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

Taking part in some broadcast words can open up your mind to what you need right now.

Instead of waiting for someone else to fill personal gaps, you start doing it for yourself.

A family- focused moon helps you say what you need to say, and not be diverted by long-time emotional tactics.

Luck signals “OK”.

Horoscopes - your latest astrology reading from Mystic Meg

Capricorn - Born between December 22 and January 20, Capricorns have a tendency to be practical, resourceful and patient, as well as dedicated and ambitious.

Aquarius - The free-spirited Aquarius is a water sign born between January 21 and February 18.

Pisces - Pisces is the last star sign in the Zodiac and its symbol is the fish.

Aries - Aries is the first of the 12 Zodiac signs and its symbol is the ram.

Taurus - Taurus is the second Zodiac sign and its symbol is the bull.

Gemini - Gemini is the third Zodiac sign and its symbol is said to depict the twins Castor and Pollox.

Cancer - Cancer is the fourth Zodiac sign and its symbol is the crab.

Leo - Leo is the fifth sign of the Zodiac, falling between July 23 and August 23.

Virgo - Virgo is the sixth sign in the Zodiac calendar and is represented by the maiden, or virgin, symbol.

Libra - Libras are an air sign, and are compatible with Geminis, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius.

Scorpio - Ruled by the planet Pluto, Scorpios are the most compatible with Cancer, Capricorn and Pisces.

Sagittarius - The symbol of Sagittarius is an archer, and they are most compatible with Aries, Aquarius and Leo.

Comments / 4

Related
LiveScience

A giant comet will swoop by Earth tonight. Here's how to watch it live.

One of the farthest active comets ever spotted makes its closest approach to Earth today, July 14, and you can catch the action live online. Comet (opens in new tab) C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), called K2 for short, is finally making its way into view of Earth after the first spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (PanSTARRS) in the outer reaches of the solar system in 2017. At the time, K2 was considered the farthest active comet ever spotted, although it was surpassed by a distant megacomet named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (opens in new tab) last year. K2 makes its closest approach (opens in new tab) to our planet on July 14, passing 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) from Earth (beyond the orbit of Mars).
ASTRONOMY
Thought Catalog

Your Horoscope For The Week Of July 23 – July 30

This week, take a short break from social media. Enjoy face-to-face time with people instead of engaging with them over a screen. Set aside time to really bond with them. This week, remove negative people from your social media. Block them or mute them, but make sure they can’t bring you down any longer. Don’t give them that power over you.
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of July 2, 2022. Filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard believes there’s only one way to find a sense of meaning, and that is to fill your life to the bursting point; to be in love with your experience; to celebrate the flow of events wherever it takes you. When you do that, Godard says, you have no need or urge to ask questions like “Why am I here?” or “What is my purpose?” The richness of your story is the ultimate response to every enigma. As I contemplate these ideas, I say: wow! That’s an intensely vibrant way to live. Personally, I’m not able to sustain it all the time. But I think most of us would benefit from such an approach for brief periods now and then. And I believe you have just entered one of those phases.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Stress#Fish#Taurus#Optio
Elite Daily

Here's The Day You're Most Likely To Find Love In July, Based On Your Sign

Just when you thought Cancer season couldn’t be more tender and soft-hearted, the stars will have the world in their feelings on July 17. The sun and Mercury will meet with boundless Neptune — a planet that is symbolic of unconditional love — softening our hearts and exchanges. Seductive Venus will debut Cancer on the same day, urging us to follow our intuition and nurture those who are dear to our hearts, making it the most romantic day of July 2022 for every zodiac sign.
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Thanks To A Powerful Full Moon

Click here to read the full article. Every week, the planets do their little dance and stir up drama in the sky. While we deal with the side effects, we are both challenged and empowered, which is one reason why astrology continues to be so relevant. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week from July 11 to July 17, you’re riding waves of rising energy just before it reaches its peak! After all, on July 13, a full moon in Capricorn will take place at 2:37 p.m. ET, encouraging you to embrace your shadow self....
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For July 2022

Aries – Throughout the beginning of July, you are going to keep your focus on work. You are going to put your head down and cross everything you can off your checklist. Then, when Leo season starts on July 22, you are going to crave attention. You are going to spend more time going out and having fun with the people you love the most. You’ll be a social butterfly.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

What your Venus sign says about your love life

Astrology is about more than just your sun sign. There are many different planets in our birth chart, each of which governs a different area of our lives. For example, the moon sign is all about our emotional natures; Mercury is the planet of communication. Venus is named after the...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gossip
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But There’s More To The Story

Click here to read the full article. Life is a series of ups and downs, because no story is worth telling if it doesn’t have a little drama! It’s through strife that we discover who we really are, and if you’re up for a challenge, the universe will always find a way to reward you with a victory. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of July 11 to 17, here’s why you still have many reasons to look forward to it. Even when life is difficult, it still finds a way to be...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Tuesday, 7/26/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Don't be so quick to pick up your toys and depart the sandbox. Not getting your way could be one of the best things to ever happen to you now. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You can't enjoy the wine and roses without suffering the occasional hangovers and thorns. These bring you and your loved one closer together.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

July’s Full Moon Will Be A Reality Check For Every Zodiac Sign

On July 13, the moon will light up your 10th house of career, revealing something to you regarding your desire for structure and success in your professional life. In order to move forward, however, you may have to address what’s been hidden or buried here that you’ve potentially been trying to avoid. Whether it’s time for a promotion or a job change, you’ll be eager to embrace any new challenges that come your way.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the 3 most friendly zodiac signs

Leo (July 23 - August 22) You might be surprised to see this zodiac sign on this list especially since Leos are notoriously known for their fiery temper and proud demeanour. However, Leos are fiercely loyal and protective of the ones who’re closest to them. They might hesitate to socialise in the beginning but after a while, they warm to everyone around them.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the 3 most headstrong zodiac signs

Among the twelve signs of the zodiac, these 3 have much stronger character than the others. Endowed with a strong temperament, nothing seems to be able to stop them. These signs are real go-getters who generally succeed in everything they undertake. Are you one of them?. Aries. With energy to...
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the kindest zodiac signs

The smallest things make a huge difference and sometimes that thing is being kind. Kindness is a virtue that is seen less in people these days; however, it still exists in some form or the other. Where there are people who are meaner than mean girls, there are also people who want to make the world a better place and treat everyone with kindness. YourTango talks about three such zodiac signs who are genuinely the kindest.
LIFESTYLE
HOLAUSA

What’s your sign according to the Aztec Zodiac?

Everyone loves talking about astrology. When we talk about Horoscopes we are usually talking about the astrology that originated in Mesopotamia (c. 3rd-millennium bc) and spread to India, before it developed its Western form in Greek civilization during the Hellenistic period, per Britannica. But the Aztecs, one of...
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

4 most misunderstood zodiac signs

All of us have been misunderstood at some point or the other and maybe that’s life. But what’s problematic is when people misunderstand the same person for the same reasons all the time. It’s all a matter of perspective and it could be because of their zodiac sign. These are the 4 most misunderstood zodiac signs:
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Leo New Moon Is Giving 4 Zodiac Signs Big Main Character Energy

I hope you’re ready for a major confidence boost, because Leo season’s here, and there’s nothing subtle about it. Everyone’s being reminded of their inner strength in a way that’s bold and unapologetic, especially as the sun and moon gear up for this month’s new moon. Leo energy is all about embracing who you are, and allowing your vibrant energy to take up as much space as it needs without feeling guilty about it. There’s no room for self-doubt — it’s time for you to boldly affirm who you are. Now is the time for everyone to shine, especially if you’re a fixed sign during the new moon in Leo.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Virgo Season Collides With Mercury Retrograde in 2022

As passionate, spotlight-loving Leo season wraps up, we'll shift into grounded, analytical Virgo's terrain. Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, transportation, and technology, the mutable earth sign is all about achieving balance in your day-to-day schedule, finding magic in the details, and gathering information and sharing it in an intentional, service-oriented way. It makes perfect sense that Virgo season encompasses the end of summer and the start of a new school year.
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
622K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy