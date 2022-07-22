ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Family discover the fate of a lost Second World War RAF airman 70 years on, thanks to the Daily Mail

By Lizz Hull
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

When builders renovating a house discovered a collection of letters detailing the dramatic last moments of a Second World War RAF airman under floorboards, they began a quest to reunite them with his family.

After having no luck finding relatives of Sergeant Norman Tinsley, a radio operator who died on a bombing mission just months before the end of the conflict, they handed the documents to a local historian who enlisted the Daily Mail’s help.

We have now been able to hand over the crumpled manilla envelope, stuffed with more than 30 telegrams, handwritten letters of condolence and photographs, to the airman’s astonished relatives more than 70 years after his heroic death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQhBm_0gpqDSdD00
Traced: Great nieces Sandra and Gillian

The communications begin with a telegram from RAF North Killingholme in Lincolnshire dated ‘Bury 2 Feb 45’ which states: ‘N. Tinsley is reported missing from operations’ and closes ‘No information should be given to the press’.

Over the course of a series of letters and official documents written to 20-year-old Sgt Tinsley’s parents, George and Emma, at their home in Bury, Greater Manchester, the fate of their son and his terrifying last moments are revealed.

One letter from the Air Ministry, two months after he disappeared, explains how Sgt Tinsley had been among the crew of a Lancaster bomber involved in a mid-air collision with another aircraft over France as they flew back from a mission to Ludwigshafen, near Heidelberg, western Germany, on the night of February 1, 1945.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JEBEt_0gpqDSdD00
Heroic: Sergeant Norman Tinsley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dySuq_0gpqDSdD00
Copies of letters regarding the death of Norman Tinsley from Bury who was killed in action in WW11

The correspondence states: ‘Sgt Tinsley gathered with the others at the rear escape hatch when the order was given to abandon aircraft... At 5,000 feet the captain received no response on the intercom and, believing that all his crew had gone, managed, with some difficulty, to leave by the front escape hatch.

‘As there has been no trace of your son and Sgt [Andy] James it is presumed they crashed with the aircraft. The other five members of crew baled out safely and are unable to suggest any reason why these two should have remained behind.’

The envelope also includes handwritten notes to Sgt Tinsley’s parents from his airforce pals, best friend and other relatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zj2bp_0gpqDSdD00
Sandra Colls (L) and her sister, Gillian Carter (R) are the great nieces of Norman Tinsley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qawTp_0gpqDSdD00
The sisters have been reunited with pictures and letters relating to Norman Tinsley RAF airman killed in action in WWII

A letter, from Sgt Tinsley’s leader at 550 Squadron, reveals that the airman was on his ‘sixth operational mission against the enemy’ when he died and was a ‘popular’ and ‘efficient and skilful wireless operator’ who would be ‘greatly missed’.

After receiving the letters, the Mail’s experts discovered that Sgt Tinsley’s mother had a brother, Joseph, whose two granddaughters, Sandra Colls, 62, and her sister Gillian Carter, 69, still live near Bury and we were delighted to hand over the lost letters to them.

The women remembered his sister Nora, who died in 2011 aged 79, but they had no idea of her brother’s sacrifice. Mrs Carter said: ‘It’s just such a surprise to find all this out after all these years. It’s so poignant. It really brings it home, these young lads gave everything for us.’

Sandra Burke, 79, whose late builder husband Brian found the letters, said: ‘When I started to read them, they touched my heart. I was two when my brother Ernest was killed fighting in Germany. He was the same age as Norman. I’m chuffed that the Daily Mail have found his family, it’s made my day.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
LiveScience

Ancient 'bear dog' found in France named after child-murdering cyclops

With jaws equipped to tear the flesh from the bones of their prey, extinct carnivores known as "bear dogs" were powerful predators that prowled Asia, southern Africa, Europe and North America more than 7.5 million years ago. Now, researchers have unearthed the jawbone of one of these extinct carnivores in the Pyrenees mountain range in Europe, shedding light on just how deadly bear dogs were, and confirming how widely they were distributed around the world.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World War#Airman#Uk#The Daily Mail#The Air Ministry
Daily Mail

'Happily married' army major, 58, who touched junior female soldier's bottom during drunken game of beer pong in officer's mess after Remembrance Day commemoration is fined £3,400

A decorated British Army major has been fined and severely reprimanded after he touched a junior female soldier's bottom while they were playing beer pong in the officers' mess following a Remembrance Day commemoration. A military court heard Major Anthony Philpott had been the most senior officer playing the popular...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 29, who left his partner of 10 years for Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them reveals he is now her CARER after she goes partially blind

A married father-of-two who left his partner and kids for a Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them has told of the backlash he and his new girlfriend have received. Tony Garnett, 29, opted to abandon his family to rent a house with refugee Sofiia Karkadym, 22, just 10 days after she arrived to live with them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Chinese machines that can produce more than 100kg of meth in a single 'cook' are being smuggled into Australia

Machines capable of producing more than 100kg of methamphetamine in a single 'cook' are being imported into Australia. The machines, known as decarboxylation reactors, are from China and can reportedly be purchased for around $30,000. Five people were arrested last week by detectives from Victoria Police's Clandestine Laboratory squad, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

British woman, 64, facing the death penalty in Pakistan for ‘ordering the murder of her husband’ claims police beat her every day in a bid to force a confession out of her

A British woman facing the death penalty in Pakistan for allegedly ordering the murder of her husband said the authorities beat her every day to try to get her to confess. 'I was held at a police station for two weeks, where I was hit every day,' said Yasmin Kausar, 64. 'They tried to force a confession, but I wouldn’t make a statement that wasn’t true.'
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

504K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy