Gemma Collins looks sensational in an orange and white lace dress while sipping on a fruity cocktail as she leads the stars at Malibu event

Gemma Collins looked simply fabulous as she attended the The Malibu Courtside Confessions event at Brixton Jamm, South London on Friday.

The former TOWIE star, 41, opted for a summery display in an orange dress with a white lace overlay, with the outfit highlighting her recent weight loss.

Gemma was in her element at the fun-filled bash as she happily sipped on a fruity Malibu cocktail while mingling with other reality star favourites.

The self-proclaimed diva teamed her dress with pretty embellished sandals, while storing her day's essentials in a white, YSL crossbody bag.

Gemma's blonde locks were swept into a chic, braided style, while she added a further touch of glam with coral-toned make-up.

The event saw the rum brand host an immersive courtroom experience, in which guests are invited to stand before an all-singing all-dancing judge and jury and share the 'guilty pleasures' that make them happy.

Gemma of course got involved in the action, confessing that her 'guilty pleasure' is 'Having a fresh pair of knickers on 365 days a year'.

The event, dubbed a 'no-judgement zone', also saw a performance from the London Gospel Choir, a selection of DJs, pizzas, a Malibu salon and of course, plenty of cocktails.

Joining Gemma at the bash were former EastEnders star Danny-Boy Hatchard and his girlfriend Kerry Scouler, Too Hot To Handle's Kori Sampson and recently evicted Love Islander Josh Le Grove.

Married At First Sight's Amy Christophers looked fabulous in a floral mini dress, while model Cali White stood out in a plunging pink satin blouse tucked into patterned trousers.

It comes after Gemma likened herself to former fitness guru Jane Fonda as she enjoyed an outdoor workout on Thursday.

The TV personality donned a pair of skintight navy leggings with a lobster print as she squatted and danced around in an Instagram video.

The media personality styled her platinum locks into loose waves for the video as she did star jumps and encouraged her followers to get involved.

After working up a sweat, Gemma wiped her brow and said: 'Working out, yes guys. Jane Fonda's got nothing on the GC'.

Jane Fonda released her own exercise video called Jane Fonda's Workout in 1982 which became the top-selling VHS tape for six years.

She released several more exercise videos over the years and was credited with sparking a boom in women's exercise classes.

The video comes after Gemma declared herself an 'international superstar' who is on 'another level' compared to her former TOWIE co-stars in a rant on Monday.

The star, who first appeared on the reality show in 2011, says she has 'moved on' with her career and her success should be celebrated.

Gemma, also known as the GC, was first spotted on TV screens selling a car to Kirk Norcross in the reality show before later quitting eight years later in 2019.

She told The Mirror: 'I'm like an international superstar. I'm not being funny, my life has moved on. I love them all and wish them all well [the cast], but I'm in a different league now, hun.

'I've worked really hard and I'm in a different category now. I don't mean it flash or be stuck up, what I mean is you can't let your past define your future. I've come a long way and we should celebrate success.'