ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gemma Collins looks sensational in an orange and white lace dress while sipping on a fruity cocktail as she leads the stars at Malibu event

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Gemma Collins looked simply fabulous as she attended the The Malibu Courtside Confessions event at Brixton Jamm, South London on Friday.

The former TOWIE star, 41, opted for a summery display in an orange dress with a white lace overlay, with the outfit highlighting her recent weight loss.

Gemma was in her element at the fun-filled bash as she happily sipped on a fruity Malibu cocktail while mingling with other reality star favourites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41E6P3_0gpqDNSo00
Peace and love: Gemma Collins looked simply fabulous as she attended the The Malibu Courtside Confessions event at Brixton Jamm, South London on Friday

The self-proclaimed diva teamed her dress with pretty embellished sandals, while storing her day's essentials in a white, YSL crossbody bag.

Gemma's blonde locks were swept into a chic, braided style, while she added a further touch of glam with coral-toned make-up.

The event saw the rum brand host an immersive courtroom experience, in which guests are invited to stand before an all-singing all-dancing judge and jury and share the 'guilty pleasures' that make them happy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31TBPe_0gpqDNSo00
Fabulous: The former TOWIE star, 41, opted for a summery display in an orange dress with a white lace overlay, with the outfit highlighting her recent weight loss

Gemma of course got involved in the action, confessing that her 'guilty pleasure' is 'Having a fresh pair of knickers on 365 days a year'.

The event, dubbed a 'no-judgement zone', also saw a performance from the London Gospel Choir, a selection of DJs, pizzas, a Malibu salon and of course, plenty of cocktails.

Joining Gemma at the bash were former EastEnders star Danny-Boy Hatchard and his girlfriend Kerry Scouler, Too Hot To Handle's Kori Sampson and recently evicted Love Islander Josh Le Grove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MhV1a_0gpqDNSo00
What fun: Gemma was in her element at the fun-filled bash as she happily sipped on a fruity Malibu cocktail while mingling with other reality star favourites
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLF7a_0gpqDNSo00
Details: The self-proclaimed diva teamed her dress with pretty embellished sandals, while storing her day's essentials in a white, YSL crossbody bag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRf1m_0gpqDNSo00
Lovely: Gemma's blonde locks were swept into a chic, braided style, while she added a further touch of glam with coral-toned make-up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39id64_0gpqDNSo00
Fun times: Gemma of course got involved in the action, confessing that her 'guilty pleasure' is 'Having a fresh pair of knickers on 365 days a year'

Married At First Sight's Amy Christophers looked fabulous in a floral mini dress, while model Cali White stood out in a plunging pink satin blouse tucked into patterned trousers.

It comes after Gemma likened herself to former fitness guru Jane Fonda as she enjoyed an outdoor workout on Thursday.

The TV personality donned a pair of skintight navy leggings with a lobster print as she squatted and danced around in an Instagram video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2263zt_0gpqDNSo00
Couple: Joining Gemma at the bash were former EastEnders star Danny-Boy Hatchard and his girlfriend Kerry Scouler
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AFrba_0gpqDNSo00
Looking good: The actor cut a casual figure in a white and blue T-shirt paired with grey jeans, while Kerry wowed in a red mini dress and a black leather jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rEAiq_0gpqDNSo00
Close: The couple held hands as they strolled during their rare public appearance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnO2P_0gpqDNSo00
Look who it is: Married At First Sight's Amy Christophers looked fabulous in a floral mini dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BB6gR_0gpqDNSo00
Gorgeous: The reality star accessorised her look with pink platform heels and a purple envelope clutch, while Cali White (R) also opted for the pink look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29hcV5_0gpqDNSo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PxOFu_0gpqDNSo00
Hard to miss: The model stood out in a plunging pink satin blouse tucked into patterned trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wrah4_0gpqDNSo00
Here come the boys: Recently evicted Love Islander Josh Le Grove (L) was in great spirits at the bash, while Kori Sampson struck a pose for the camera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pQd6_0gpqDNSo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HlBZm_0gpqDNSo00
Drink up: The TV personality clutched on to a refreshing cocktail at Malibu's immersive event

The media personality styled her platinum locks into loose waves for the video as she did star jumps and encouraged her followers to get involved.

After working up a sweat, Gemma wiped her brow and said: 'Working out, yes guys. Jane Fonda's got nothing on the GC'.

Jane Fonda released her own exercise video called Jane Fonda's Workout in 1982 which became the top-selling VHS tape for six years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UduQk_0gpqDNSo00
Inspiration: It comes after Gemma likened herself to former fitness guru Jane Fonda as she enjoyed an outdoor workout on Thursday

She released several more exercise videos over the years and was credited with sparking a boom in women's exercise classes.

The video comes after Gemma declared herself an 'international superstar' who is on 'another level' compared to her former TOWIE co-stars in a rant on Monday.

The star, who first appeared on the reality show in 2011, says she has 'moved on' with her career and her success should be celebrated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcC8G_0gpqDNSo00
Health guru: Jane Fonda released her own exercise video called Jane Fonda's Workout in 1982 which became the top-selling VHS tape for six years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FpE6b_0gpqDNSo00
Workout: The former TOWIE star donned a pair of skintight navy leggings with a lobster print as she squatted and danced around in an Instagram video
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9epa_0gpqDNSo00

Gemma, also known as the GC, was first spotted on TV screens selling a car to Kirk Norcross in the reality show before later quitting eight years later in 2019.

She told The Mirror: 'I'm like an international superstar. I'm not being funny, my life has moved on. I love them all and wish them all well [the cast], but I'm in a different league now, hun.

'I've worked really hard and I'm in a different category now. I don't mean it flash or be stuck up, what I mean is you can't let your past define your future. I've come a long way and we should celebrate success.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VBFMK_0gpqDNSo00
'I'm in a different league': Gemma recently admitted she believes she has done better than her TOWIE co-stars thanks to her hard work (pictured with Ferne McCann, Billie Faiers and Bobby Cole Norris)

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

'He's spending money that should have gone to our girls': Alice Evans launches another blistering attack on estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd amid ugly custody battle

Alice Evans has launched another attack on her estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd, claiming she must 'speak her truth' on social media as she 'doesn't have the money' to afford a lawyer. Fantastic Four actor Gruffudd, 48, filed for joint custody of his two daughters Elsie, eight, and Ella, 12, earlier...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Gemma Collins
Person
Kirk Norcross
Daily Mail

Goggleboxer's dignified final act: Di Kershaw, 76, 'didn't tell anyone' about her terminal cancer and spent her last few months enjoying 'quality time' with her family - as tributes flow for the 'sardonic' and 'impeccably stylish' star

Gogglebox Australia star Di Kershaw kept her cancer battle a secret from everyone except for her close family after she was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour in her throat several months ago. She did not share news of her declining health beyond her inner circle, and instead spent her last...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Jaime Winstone to play a young Peggy Mitchell in special flashback episode of EastEnders after portraying the late Dame Barbara Windsor in biopic Babs

Jaime Winstone will play a young Peggy Mitchell in a special flashback episode of EastEnders, it has been announced. The matriarch of the Mitchell family was a role inhabited by Dame Barbara Windsor, who joined the long-running soap in 1994 before becoming its biggest star. Dame Barbara died in December...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Cocktails#Lace#Brixton Jamm#Towie#Eastenders#Love Islander
Daily Mail

Lauren Goodger says she 'doesn't blame anyone for the tragic death of her newborn baby Lorena as she reveals touching way she plans to say her final goodbye'

Lauren Goodger has said she 'doesn't blame anyone' for the death of her newborn baby Lorena. The reality star, 35, and her partner Charles Drury, 25, tragically lost her newborn daughter Lorena in July after she was born with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck. Lauren has since decided...
CELEBRITIES
mycolumbuspower.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Classic Tattoo Nails

Megan Thee Stallion is one of our favorite over the top nail design queens and she recently took to Instagram to show off her latest look that we’re swooning over. Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her long, coffin shapped claws that a clasic tattoo look paint job. She accentuated the look with rhinestones on each nail and added blinged out rings on her fingers to match her sparkly accessories.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Aerie Launches New Anti-Shapewear Line Perfect for Summer—Starting at $9

In this ridiculously hot late July weather, the last thing we want to wear is constricting layers and sweat-inducing undergarments. Luckily, Aerie has just dropped their new line of summer-ready bras and panties, called Smoothez. Aerie's Smoothez line is designed to fit your body without squeezing or restricting, being the...
APPAREL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

504K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy