1-on-1 with UNC running back and Gastonia native British Brooks

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The season of hype and hope is just about done for college football. The time to put up or zip it up is right around the corner.

North Carolina has a lot to prove after a disappointing 6-7 season last year. Charlotte Sports Live’s Will Kunkel caught up with running back and Gastonia’s own British Brooks at ACC Media Day on Thursday.

The two discussed UNC’s motivation following the Mayo Bowl loss to USC, about proving the doubters wrong, and more about the player himself.

