ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Quick Six: Players to watch at Panthers training camp, Hornets offseason grades, and worst secondary helmets

By Charlotte Sports Live
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a4xST_0gpqAqjA00

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Let’s get in the hot seats and put Gabe McDonald and Grace Grill to the test. It’s time for the quickest two minutes in sports, this is Quick Six. Two minutes on the clock.

More from CSL

📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.

  • Grace, what player not named Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are you most excited to see at training camp?
  • Gabe, Sports Illustrated handed out grades Friday for the Hornets offseason. A- for the draft, C- for free agency, and F for trades. What’s your grade?
  • Grace, Charlotte FC blew a two-goal lead versus Miami last weekend then beat Chelsea FC Wednesday at home. How do you feel about the Crown right now?
  • Gabe, what teams have the best and worst new secondary helmets?
  • Grade, 3 million ticket requests were processed for the first ever NFL game in Germany this fall. What country not affiliated with the NFL would you like to see a game played next?
  • Gabe, does Kyler Murray deserve that $230 million deal?
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals unveil alternate helmet for 2022 season

The Arizona Cardinals released photos on Sunday of the alternate helmet the team will wear during the 2022 season.  The team will wear the alternate helmet for three games at State Farm Stadium in 2022. Those games will be against the Baltimore Ravens for a preseason game on August 21; against the Philadelphia Eagles on October 9 and against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football on October 20.  ...
GLENDALE, AZ
ClutchPoints

The major obstacle hindering Panthers QB Baker Mayfield from joining Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen’s table

Finally out of the fold of the Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield is about to enter his first season in the NFL in a different uniform after his original NFL squad traded him to the Carolina Panthers in early July. The split between the two sides was a long time coming and made even more inevitable when the Browns decided to trade for Houston Texans’ embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muggsy Bogues
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavs-Hornets Trade Sends Jarrett Allen To Charlotte

The NBA is constantly evolving. Trends come and go, but some stick. At times, changes occur throughout the league that permanently alter the game. Small-ball has been one of those changes. It’s not that big men don’t have a place in the NBA anymore – they do. Still, any team would benefit from having lineups they’re able to run that prioritize speed.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Helmets#Charlotte Hornets#Unc#American Football#British#Qc News#Charlotte Sports Live#Sports Illustrated#Chelsea#Crown#Nexstar Media Inc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball among programs to reach out to this 4-star recruit

Four-star shooting guard Trey Parker is starting to see his recruitment pick up a bit here in the Summer and that includes new interest from some top programs. The Charlotte, North Carolina native has drawn interest from a bunch of programs so far in his recruitment but now the 2024 prospect is hearing from UNC and Arizona. Parker talked to Jamie Shaw of On3 at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam this week to update his recruitment here as July concludes and he revealed that the Tar Heels and Wildcats are the latest programs to reach out and show interest in him. “North...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Victim loses hand in Hawaii sword attack: ‘It was on the floor’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in custody as part of an attempted murder investigation after police in Hawaii said he used a sword to attack another man in Waikiki. Witnesses said it started with an argument. Michael Suissa, a visitor from Switzerland, stopped by an area 7-Eleven Thursday night to get some ice cream. Little did he know he would witness a gruesome attack.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
ESPN

Carolina Panthers training camp preview: Will Baker Mayfield win starting QB job over Sam Darnold?

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Carolina Panthers report to their 2022 NFL training camp Tuesday at Wofford College. Here’s a closer look at a few storylines heading into camp:. The most compelling position battle: Quarterback easily. General manager Scott Fitterer added competition at every position to strengthen the overall roster. But the biggest question remains quarterback, as it has been since the middle of the 2018 season, when Cam Newton began to struggle with a shoulder injury. Trading for former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield three weeks before training camp reinforced that the Panthers aren’t comfortable that Sam Darnold can lead them to the playoffs. Fitterer saying both quarterbacks will get equal reps in camp further emphasizes the uncertainty, particularly after all the praise heaped on Darnold during offseason workouts. Fitterer didn’t just trade for a veteran quarterback, he traded for one that led the Cleveland Browns to an 11-5 record and a playoff win in 2020. Darnold is 17-32 as a starter and has never been to the playoffs. He also went 4-7 last season in his first year with the Panthers after a 3-0 start. Mayfield’s dynamic personality versus Darnold’s stoic disposition also makes this compelling.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

50K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy