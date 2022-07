The Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray agreed on a massive contract extension that will see the former No. 1 overall pick earn $230.5 million throughout the course of the deal. Murray and the Cardinals had been locked in negotiations throughout the offseason, so fans were relieved to see a deal get done. Ian Rapoport dropped an interesting tidbit on the contract Murray signed, including a unique clause in the deal. According to Rapoport, as part of his new contract in Arizona, Murray will be required to do four hours of independent studying each week.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO