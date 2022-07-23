ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, NJ

Medieval Times performers in New Jersey vote to unionize

By Ali Bauman
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdEEM_0gpqAfGP00

Performers at Medieval Times in Lyndhurst vote to unionize 02:11

LYNDHURST, N.J. -- The performers at Medieval Times in Lyndhurst just voted to unionize.

As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, it's part of a larger trend.

Once upon a time in New Jersey, there was a group of knights unhappy with their wages and working conditions.

"I think almost everybody that works here, in our positions, have to rely on secondary incomes," performer Sean Quigley said.

He says the cast members, many of whom have to joust on live horses, are essentially stunt performers making about $100 per show.

"I've seen people at very young ages, 20, 21 years of age, who end up sustaining chronic injuries," Quigley said. "And sometimes they aren't physically able to continue working anymore, at which point, they'll leave the company and they're sent on their way with a pat on the back."

So, just last week the performers voted to unionize. They even did it with the support of Gov. Phil Murphy.

"They're excited at the idea that they get to continue to do their job in a situation where they can live comfortably and predictably, which is something they've been struggling with for years," Quigley said.

This knights' tale is part of a larger trend. A study from Rutgers University found that there are more New Jersey workers in a union now than there were before the pandemic.

"Considering it's been either steady decline or at best maintaining membership, it really is a kind of historic change in direction," said Professor Todd Vachon, director of the labor education program at Rutgers.

Vachon, who authored the report, says the pandemic was a turning point for many workers, especially those in the service industry.

"Many were facing really, you know, unsafe and unhealthy working conditions, so that inspired a lot of collective activism on the job," he said.

The report found about a handful of other states are seeing a similar trend as New Jersey, and new union efforts, such as at the Amazon warehouse on Staten Island , are inspiring more workers.

"It really helped bring home to people that this is something normal," Quigley said.

"We're just going to be curious to see what it looks like two years from now when we do this report again, to see if it's just a blip on the radar or if there's really been a change in fortune for the labor movement," Vachon said.

Medieval Times management has not responded to CBS2's repeated requests for comment.

Now, the knights are getting ready to start negotiations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Abortion-based invite to N.J. sinks to new low | Letters

Concerning the recent article, “Message in anti-abortion states: Come to New Jersey,” about billboards that have been placed in four states that restrict the procedure, urging businesses to move here. A nonprofit group funded the signs, but Gov. Phil Murphy has also encouraged travel and relocation for reproductive rights.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NJ.com

New York gets the best of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy once again | Mulshine

A hundred years ago, the great H.L. Mencken wrote that Manhattan is “a place fit only for the gross business of making money.”. Now it seems to be losing that quality as well. The New York newspapers report that many workers still haven’t returned to offices in the city. Meanwhile in Monmouth County, the rush-hour trains into the city, formerly standing-room-only, now have plenty of empty seats.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Millburn Chef Fighting to Change New Jersey’s Liquor License Laws

Owners of New Jersey BYO restaurants are looking to change the state’s liquor license laws, which have been in place since the end of Prohibition. Chef Ehren Ryan, the owner of Common Lot, a BYO in Millburn, made it through the pandemic. Now, with other Jersey restaurant owners, he’s advocating for an updated law allowing BYOs to sell beer, wine and strong ciders, “which would make a drastic change to their profit.” Ryan’s idea for a new license would preserve a competitive advantage for current license holders, as they will be the only restaurants in the state permitted to offer spirits, cocktails and a full bar.
MILLBURN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Lyndhurst, NJ
Lyndhurst, NJ
Government
morristownnjcriminallawpost.com

What Is and Isn’t Legal for Ammunition in New Jersey

Essential Information to Consider About NJ Ammunition Regulations. In the state of New Jersey, it may be challenging but by no means impossible to obtain legal forms of ammunition and, for that matter, firearms. However, individuals must follow all set regulations. To avoid complex legal repercussions, individuals should prioritize learning about gun ownership and the legitimacy of ammunition acquisition and use. Here we discuss the legalities and particulars of ammunition laws in the Garden State.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

Big Joe pays tribute to the foods that made New Jersey famous

We are lucky to have such a great variety of foods and cultural experiences here in New Jersey. Go out and enjoy all the goodness that it provides. Some would say that White Castle is the original slider since they have been serving them up since 1921. They started in Kansas and worked their way east. Sliders are not just hamburgers, its pulled pork, chicken, steak and many more choices. White Manna in Hackensack has been cranking out hundreds of sliders every day since 1946. Thanks White Manna for making sliders a part of New Jersey.
RESTAURANTS
Slate

America’s Proud Armpit

I’ve long held a grudge against Marvel productions for their lazy typecasting of villains, most egregiously when Iron Man cast the tremendous Egyptian actor Sayed Badreya to play a terrorist just a few years after he produced and starred in T for Terrorist, a short meant to raise awareness for how damaging those portrayals can be. (I get why he took the role, but damn!) Yet as a card-carrying New Jersey Muslim, I could not in good conscience skip Ms. Marvel, the Garden State-set story of a Muslim teenager discovering her superpowers. And I have to say: This show kind of nails it. It’s a lot of fun, and at times alarmingly accurate: We do in fact have our Eid celebrations in parking lots, but only because we’d never get a permit to bring a bouncy castle to Liberty State Park. Who knew if you hire Muslim writers and directors, you end up with work that can pass the smell test?
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
New Jersey 101.5

Nationwide study: 3 NJ counties most at risk for housing bust

Home sales have declined every month in 2022, and home-price appreciation continues to show signs of retreating rapidly, according to a new report. It’s a well-known fact that New Jersey is one of the most expensive places to live in the country. Especially when it comes to housing. So much so, that when ATTOM, a real estate data analysis company did a study back in June about which housing markets in the country were most “vulnerable” to a marked downturn, many of NJ's 21 counties appeared on the list. Vulnerability is measured by home ownership costs like mortgage payments, property taxes and insurance against how much money a homeowner actually earns.
REAL ESTATE
94.5 PST

Where to find the best mac ‘n’ cheese in New Jersey

It's one of the first dishes you're served as a child and it begins a craving that lasts the rest of your life. New Jersey's love for mac 'n' cheese goes that far back. I amazed my kids with my late mother's special recipe for mac 'n' cheese using Philadelphia brand cream cheese and Kraft Cheese Whiz, which you can see here. It's still a big hit to this day and I haven't seen anything like it anywhere.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medieval Times#Mtunitednj#Rutgers University
njarts.net

Elton John in New Jersey (COMPLETE LIST OF SHOWS)

In light of Elton John’s announcement that he is on his farewell tour, and that his July 23-24 concerts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford will be his last in the state, I’ve put together this annotated list of all his New Jersey shows, using setlist.fm as the source.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
94.3 The Point

Staycation in NJ: More great day trip ideas in South Jersey

If you've never been to Long Beach Island (LBI) you're missing a unique Jersey Shore treasure. You won't find any boardwalks and there is only one way in and one way out. That keeps the atmosphere and feel of a less developed barrier reef island more peaceful and authentic. It also causes some major traffic headaches getting on, off and up and down the island.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Mercer County, NJ park goes viral on TikTok

Grounds For Sculpture is one of the most famous landmarks in Mercer County that always draws in a crowd. Although it already is a local landmark, more visitors may be making their way to Mercer County to check out the local sculptures because of TikTok. Everything that goes viral is...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. city set two heat records Sunday, one for hitting 100 degrees for a 5th straight day

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorms with gusty winds to bring heat wave relief on Monday. This week’s relentless heat wave continued on Sunday, with New Jersey cracking 100 degrees in several locations, including Newark, where the city set a single day mark and another record, its fifth straight day in triple-digit heat, according to preliminary information from the National Weather Service.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
100K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy