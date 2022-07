MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — It should be no surprise that rain totals for the month in Mobile and in Pensacola are over 8 inches. It also should not surprise you that there will be some amount of rain each day, into the new month. Rain coverage will stay near or below 50% into the weekend. It will be the Gulf Coast pattern where part of the day will be sunny, and rain won't last all day. For the NBC 15 area, tomorrow will drop rain over a third to half the area, at some point of the day. That lowers to about a third of the area on Wednesday, increasing a little bit Thursday and Friday, and then lowering again for the weekend.

MOBILE, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO