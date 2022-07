JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (TND) — Following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, the state of Missouri’s 2019 trigger law recognizing unborn children as fully entitled to a right to life went into effect. As a result, the City of St. Louis passed a bill to allocate public funds for reimbursing expenses incurred by individuals who now must travel out of state to obtain an abortion.

