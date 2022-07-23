ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Salute to our Veterans: Lance Corporal Timothy Scott Davies

By Christian Hinkel
WPMI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans....

WPMI

Olen Chemical reaches settlement over McIntosh chlorine leak

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WPMI) — A Washington County chemical plant has reached a settlement with the state of Alabama over a leak. The Olin Chemical Corporation has agreed to pay an $80,000 fine for chlorine leaks at its facility in McIntosh. According to ADEM records, the plant experienced three airborne...
MCINTOSH, AL
Mobile, AL
Mobile, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama celebrates 'Sweet Grown Alabama Day'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Farmers markets across the state of Alabama took part in "Sweet Grown Alabama Day" today. The event was held at markets from Cullman to Foley, and encouraged folks to buy local fresh vegetables and fruits. Three markets were held in the Birmingham area. "With the supply...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Former union official admits to embezzling workers’ funds

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former union official Monday pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $18,000 from Steelworkers AFL-CIO Local 7750. Douglas McArthur Kelley admitted that as secretary-treasurer of the union from June 2017 to Oct. 30, 2019, he embezzled $18,012 by issuing himself unauthorized checks, electronic bank transfers and by making unauthorized purchases.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile shipyard receives federal grant to upgrade equipment

Mobile shipyard Blakeley BoatWorks is among the recipients of $19.6 million disbursed to small shipyards by a federal grant program. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration announced Friday that 24 small shipyards in 19 states had received grants through its Small Shipyard Grant Program. The funds are intended to “help awardees modernize, increase productivity, and expand local employment opportunities while competing in the global marketplace.”
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

485 students receive school supplies, uniforms, food at Back-to-School Boost July 23

Four-hundred-and-eighty-five students from 214 families received supplies, food and uniforms during the Back-to-School Boost July 23 at Escambia County Middle School. Coordinator Ruth Robison said the boost was a combined effort from Grace Fellowship Atmore, with the help of Empowerment Tabernacle, United Fund of Atmore, the Atmore Community Foundation, Atmore Community Hospital, Feeding the Gulf Coast and the support of the community.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: dealing with loss

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith Time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith. People turn to their faith in times of trouble. Edward Connick is the Public Safety Chaplain for the City of Mobile joins us to talk about how they help people dealing with loss. Guest: Well, everyone deals with loss differently. It […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Harvest Church holds back-to-school celebration

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local church helped out children in the community for the upcoming school year. Harvest Church along with Samaritan’s Feet International hosted a back-to-school celebration Saturday. Children were able to pick up a backpack, school supplies and shoes. FOX10 spoke with Mike Vanvuskirk, who is...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Eight Mile man charged with Mobile murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 36-year-old Eight Mile man is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail this morning on a murder charge. Police said Nelva McNeil is charged with the killing of 36-year-old Tavoris Shearls, who was gunned down last week on Government Street and South Warren Street in Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing & endangered man located: Escambia Co.

UPDATE: An updated Facebook post says Countryman was located. ORIGINAL STORY: ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla.. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered man, who was last seen early Saturday morning in Pensacola, according to a Facebook post. William Daniel Countryman, 39, was last seen at around 5:57 a.m. Saturday, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man arrested for grabbing, dragging woman into nearby woods

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies arrested a man for a domestic violence incident. 30-year-old Joseph Anthony Kimbrough is charged with battery and kidnapping-false imprisonment of an adult. According to deputies, they responded to a call Thursday made by a neighbor for an unknown disturbance. The report states that dispatch...
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Restaurant owner buys Mega Millions tickets for 50,000 employees, including some in Alabama

Employees at a restaurant chain with two Alabama locations could cash in big in the upcoming Mega Millions drawing. Todd Graves, founder of Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s, bought a $2 Mega Millions ticket for each of his 50,000 employees, Fox8Live reported. If any of the tickets win the massive prize – it’s now up to $810 million – every employee will receive thousands of dollars.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for stabbing mother in hand: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed they have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his mother late Saturday night, according to a release from the MPD. Seatreion Stallworth, 20, was arrested for cutting his mother’s hand with a knife. Mobile Police Officers responded to the...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Medical examiner arrested in TX faces complaint in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Grieving mother Suhwanda McCreary says she paid Dr. Adel Shaker thousands to perform a private autopsy in Mobile but claims he did not do one. McCreary says she's out nearly $15,000. Investigators say her son Justin McCreary died in a horrific crash in April 2019 when the Jeep he was driving went over the ramp on Dauphin Island Parkway, plunged onto the train tracks below, was hit by an oncoming train and burst into flames. Two other men also died, but one woman was able to pull herself out of the car and survived.
MOBILE, AL

