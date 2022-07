Citizens have the responsibility to follow the laws, pay their taxes and vote for the best candidates regardless of what party they may belong to. Over the past 51 years, I have done that. I always voted for who I thought was the best candidate. More often than not it was a Republican, but I did not vote for them because they were Republican. I did not vote for the party. I voted for them because I thought they were the best choice for the office.

