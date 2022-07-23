ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belknap County, NH

Heat Advisory issued for Belknap, Merrimack, Southern Carroll, Strafford by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-24 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 97. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Middlesex, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Middlesex; Worcester The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Worcester County in central Massachusetts Northwestern Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1103 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winchendon, or 10 miles south of Jaffrey, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Gardner, Winchendon, Townsend, Templeton, Ashburnham, Ashby and Royalston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barnstable; Berkshire; Bristol; Dukes; Essex; Franklin; Hampden; Hampshire; Middlesex; Nantucket; Norfolk; Plymouth; Suffolk; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 502 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MA . MASSACHUSETTS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARNSTABLE BERKSHIRE BRISTOL DUKES ESSEX FRANKLIN HAMPDEN HAMPSHIRE MIDDLESEX NANTUCKET NORFOLK PLYMOUTH SUFFOLK WORCESTER
NANTUCKET, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy