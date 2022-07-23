ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn for Mega Millions $660 million jackpot

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO -- Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was for a pot of gold of at least $660 million, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3

If there is a winner, the prize could be taken in annual payments over 30 years or as a lump sum of $359.7 million in cash, Mega Millions says — though the numbers are all but certain to grow as people flock to buy tickets.

There were four Match 5 winners Tuesday night, in Arizona, California, North Carollina and New Hampshire.

In 2022 alone, there have been three big jackpot wins, including $426 million in California in January, $128 million in New York in March and $110 million in Minnesota in April, Mega Millions said.

The biggest Mega Millions jackpot ever was a staggering $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in 2018.

Jennifer Anderson, deputy director of the Colorado Lottery, told CBS News national lotteries like Mega Millions help individual states bring in revenue for outdoor recreation, open spaces, and, in most cases, schools.

"In many states, the most common is education, either in the form of scholarships and infrastructure in schools," Anderson said. "In Colorado we have returned over $3.8 billion for outdoor open spaces, recreation. We just bought two new state parks, and that's important because Colorado population continues to grow and it is outpacing the amount of open spaces we have for people recreating."

Comments / 63

Water
2d ago

If I win I would buy myself a decent house, nothing fancy though, a new car because mine is towards the end of its life, again nothing extravagant, help everyone else around me, put a big chunk in savings then donate the rest, too much money just invites problems

Reply(2)
15
Gregory Guzman
2d ago

I picked my numbers if i win im restoring my Honda buying a 40 car garage and building my own house . Taking a vacation to chile 🇨🇱 donate to MAGA

Reply(3)
8
D'mone Lloyd
2d ago

You gotta be in it to win it. Lawd, I keep forgetting to play!😩😩😫😫

Reply(12)
19
 

