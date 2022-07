HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Cloudy skies, showers and a few embedded thunderstorms for the first half of the day. Showers lingering into the afternoon especially in eastern areas. Temperatures well below average this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s for much of the area. Warmer out west with highs in the 80s. Cloudy skies will persist into the evening and overnight with lows Tuesday morning in the upper 50s to low 60s. Starting off mostly cloudy becoming partly sunny in the afternoon with warmer temperatures. Highs on Tuesday ranging from the low to mid 80s east to upper 80s west.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO