A longtime Wichita police K-9 officer whose former partner may be the most well-known K-9 in the department’s history has been diagnosed with cancer. Fundraising efforts are taking place to help officer Daniel Gumm, an 18-year department veteran, husband and father of three children. Gumm was the handler of Rooster, a Belgian Malinois fatally shot during a 2017 call. A dog park was later named after Rooster, the only K-9 in the department’s 151-year history to be killed in the line of duty.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO