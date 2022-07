LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who went missing Sunday morning. LMPD's Missing Persons Unit is attempting to locate 15-year-old Neveah Fritz who was last seen in the early morning hours in the area of the 3200 block of Powell Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

