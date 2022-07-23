ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

AP source: Panthers get Tkachuk from Flames for Huberdeau

By Associated Press
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H6kdM_0gpq5DJP00

SUNRISE — Matthew Tkachuk is being traded to the Florida Panthers, part of a blockbuster that sends Jonathan Huberdeau to the Calgary Flames in a swap of players who are each coming off the best season of their careers, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Friday night.

Tkachuk will sign an extension with Florida as well, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized. Tkachuk decided earlier in the week that he would not accept such a deal to stay in Calgary — which immediately led to trade talks and no shortage of suitors around the NHL wanting to land him.

The Panthers, a team that won the President's Trophy this past season for having the NHL's best regular-season record, apparently wanted him more than most.

They gave up Huberdeau, Florida's career leader in games, assists and points, to make it happen — along with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, with other assets also to be involved in the trade. The move also breaks up one of the top duos in hockey, after Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov formed a 1-2 punch like few others with Florida in recent years.

But it never translated into the type of playoff success that Florida is seeking. The Panthers won a playoff series this past season for the first time since 1996, then got swept by Tampa Bay in the second round and scored only three goals in those four games.

Tkachuk had career bests of 42 goals, 62 assists and 104 points this past season for Calgary. Huberdeau tied a career best with 30 goals for Florida, plus set marks with 85 assists and 115 points — both of those being franchise records for the Panthers as well.

The trade means Calgary is without its two leading scorers from this past season. Johnny Gaudreau, who led the Flames with 115 points, signed a seven-year deal with Columbus as a free agent last week.

Huberdeau also was extension-eligible this summer, and the Panthers had a decision to make — commit to him with a long-term, big-money deal, or look to make another splashy move.

Tkachuk is 24, Huberdeau is 29, and that surely was something that went into Florida's thinking when deciding about making an eight-year commitment. The age is one of the few things that separates Tkachuk and Huberdeau on paper: both are about 6-foot-2, both about 200 pounds, both are left wings, both have averaged about nine points for every 10 games played in their NHL careers, Huberdeau was the No. 3 pick in the 2011 draft, Tkachuk the No. 6 pick in the 2016 draft.

Comments / 0

Related
WEEI Sports Radio

What Matthew Tkachuk trade, extension mean for David Pastrnak, Bruins

In case you missed it, the NHL came through with a true blockbuster trade late Friday night. The Calgary Flames sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a first-round pick. That’s two of the top eight scorers in the NHL last season (Tkachuk and Huberdeau) switching places, with a very good defenseman (Weegar) involved as well.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Huberdeau Unhappy About Way Trade Went Down in Florida

There is chatter coming out of Florida that recently-traded forward Jonathan Huberdeau isn’t terribly pleased with the way his trade came down out of the Panthers organization. This is not to say he’s hesitant about joining the Calgary Flames, only that he was expecting more love from the Panthers.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Yardbarker

Canadiens News and Rumors: Dvorak, Byron, Price, and More

There is also discussion that Pierre-Luc Dubois isn’t long for a Habs sweater, Christian Dvorak may be shipped out, and Carey Price could be healthy and ready for a full NHL season. Plus, the arrival of a local defenceman to help Montreal’s power play, and veteran Canadiens forward Paul Byron is making news off the ice for all the right reasons as a hero.
NHL
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk dives head first into Battle of Florida rivalry

The Florida Panther made headlines a few days ago by trading for former Calgary Flames standout Matthew Tkachuk. The franchise shipped off Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in exchange for the 24-year-old. Upon arriving in Florida, Tkachuk agreed to an 8-year deal worth $76 million. He is coming off the best year of his career and leaves the Calgary as the franchise leader in games played (671) and points (613). Tkachuk has quickly found a way to endear himself to the fans and took a jab at the franchise’s rival Tampa Bay Lightning under a week into coming to his new team. As he put it:
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Florida Panthers#The Calgary Flames#The Associated Press
CBS Miami

Panthers welcome Tkachuk, the latest big move of the summer

SUNRISE — The easiest thing for the Florida Panthers this summer would have been to maintain the status quo, especially after posting the NHL's best record. The Panthers went a different way. Matthew Tkachuk was introduced Monday as the team's newest addition, three days after the Panthers and Calgary...
SUNRISE, FL
Yardbarker

Blues Weekly: Tkachuk, Trade Talk, Early Lineup Ideas, & More

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong continues to lean on his veterans despite their bad contracts and no-trade clauses. This plan doesn’t seem like it will work out, but I could be wrong. Blues Lose Out on Tkachuk Trade. On Saturday, the Florida Panthers traded Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman Mackenzie Weegar,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Flames News & Rumors: Tkachuk, Huberdeau Mangiapane, & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, a massive trade was pulled off over the weekend as general manager (GM) Brad Treliving acquired Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Weegar and more from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk. In other news, Andrew Mangiapane’s agent recently let it be known that his client is more than willing to stay in Calgary on a long-term deal. Meanwhile, Johnny Gaudreau released a short story explaining his decision to join the Columbus Blue Jackets. Last but not least, the Flames officially confirmed the signing of 23-year-old Ben Jones on Thursday afternoon.
SUNRISE, FL
Yardbarker

Top Canadiens Keys to a Successful 2022-23 Season

As the Canadiens returned to the Atlantic Division for 2021-22, a playoff spot was always going to be hard to earn. Few if any analysts predicted a last-place finish, though. As a result, the bar has been lowered sufficiently to the point that, not only is another non-playoff finish universally expected, but it’s almost something to which to look forward. Here are the top five keys to a successful 2022-23 Canadiens season:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

FLAMES GM BRAD TRELIVING DEFENDS CALGARY WITH SOME STRONG WORDS

The Calgary Flames may have been beaten and bruised since the start of free agency, but GM Brad Treliving says he never even considered giving up. Treliving lost star Johnny Gaudreau in free agency, while fellow Star Matthew Tkachuk made it clear he had no intentions of signing a long term deal with the team. It left Treliving on the wrong end of trade negotiations, but he scored big, picking up Johnathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and other assets in a trade with Florida. Throughout the process, the city of Calgary took a beating as it seemed no star players wanted to stay there. Treliving is not at all happy about that.
NHL
CBS Miami

India's first career grand slam helps Reds beat Marlins

CINCINNATI — Jonathan India hit his first career grand slam and Brandon Drury connected for a three-run shot, helping the Cincinnati Reds pound the banged-up Miami Marlins 11-2 on Monday night. India and Donovan Solano each had three hits as last-place Cincinnati improved to 9-4 in its last 13...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Brad Treliving on big trade with Florida: ‘We added a premier forward to our team.’

On Friday night, the Calgary Flames made a big trade. The club sent restricted free agent Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick. On Saturday afternoon, general manager Brad Treliving...
NHL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
72K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy