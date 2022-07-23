ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Guardians Start Second Half Of Season Strong With Win Over White Sox

By Tommy Wild
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jMJBl_0gpq55Kq00

The Guardians rolled right into Chicago after the All-Star break and didn't waste any time getting the second half of the season going! They won the series opener over the White Sox 8-2.

The Guardians jumped all over Lucas Giolito in the first inning of tonight's game. They clearly had a game plan which was to swing early and often.

They scored four runs in the first thanks to a couple of bloopers from Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor which helped get the first two runs across. Then Andres Gimenez blasted a two-run home run after his first ever All-Star star appearance!

The game stayed a 6-2 for a while until Naylor hit a big insurance two-run double in the sixth inning. Steven Kwan also did his part with a three-hit night and scoring two runs.

One of the best moments of the night was Alex Call finally getting his first Major League hit after eight plate appearances. It's a full-circle moment for him as Call was drafted by the White Sox in 2016 before being traded to Cleveland.

On the pitching side, Cal Quantrill had a decent outing. He pitched five innings while giving up six hits and two runs. He also punched out four. Cal did have some command issues and hit both Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez which displeased La Russa and the fans even though both pitches were clearly unintentional.

Nick Sandlin continues to look like a new pitcher since being called back up from Columbus earlier in the month. He pitched another clean inning tonight in only 12 pitches.

Tito elected to have James Karinchak come in for the ninth inning instead of Emmanuel Clase and Karinchak sealed the deal!

The Guardians will play a doubleheader against the White Sox tomorrow with game one starting a 1:10 and game two getting underway at 7:15 pm.

SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClevelandBaseballInsider

ClevelandBaseballInsider

Cleveland, OH
