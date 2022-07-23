ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Julio Rodríguez scratched due to left wrist soreness for Mariners

By Curtis Crabtree
q13fox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE - Seattle Mariners All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez was scratched just before first pitch of Friday night's game with the Houston Astros due to left wrist soreness. Rodríguez took part in batting practice pregame and was on the field...

www.q13fox.com

