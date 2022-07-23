ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diana Taurasi, Mercury say goodbye to Sue Bird with custom shoes

By Jack Baer
 3 days ago
FILE - Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) talks with Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the second half of a single-game WNBA basketball playoff matchup, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Tempe, Ariz. Seattle's Sue Bird and Mercury star Diana Taurasi share the court perhaps for the last time in a WNBA clash in Phoenix, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York)

20 years ago, a UConn sophomore named Diana Taurasi saw her senior point guard Sue Bird finish her college career. Now, with both players' status as WNBA legends more than cemented, they're doing the same with Bird's professional career.

Taurasi and Bird took the court for the final time in the regular season on Friday, with Bird's Seattle Storm visiting the Phoenix Mercury, and you better believe Taurasi and the Mercury had a gift ready.

The gift: a pair of custom Air Jordans.

Bird and Taurasi could still play against each other should their teams make the playoffs. The Storm are sitting pretty at 17-9, but the 11-16 Mercury are still on the bubble with eight games to go after Friday.

The former UConn pair weren't the only storyline on Friday though. There was also Storm center Tina Charles making her return to the Mercury after parting ways and signing with the Storm and former Arizona State and former Mercury sharpshooter Briann January visiting her old state.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/diana-taurasi-mercury-say-goodbye-to-sue-bird-with-custom-shoes-033201432.html

