California Homeless Union Claims Union Pacific Railway Expansion Could Displace Up To 2,000 People

By Laura Haefeli
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Homeless Union is demanding answers after, they say, Union Pacific’s railway expansion project could displace up to 2,000 people along the tracks.

The Union is calling out the City of Sacramento and Union Pacific after the railroad agency warned of upcoming sweeps.

The agency will remove homeless people to make way for a railway expansion project. The issue is that city shelters are full, and those people being displaced have nowhere to go.

“They don’t like us by the tracks, but we have nowhere else to go,” said Michael Lopez, who has been homeless for almost two decades, starting when he was 19.

Lopez lives along Roseville Road in Sacramento, right across from the railroad tracks.

But after Railroad agency Union Pacific warned of sweeps, he may have to leave, which wouldn’t be the first time.

“I think they should be able to do their work right, but we don’t have anywhere to go,” he said.

The City of Sacramento confirmed to CBS13 that all city shelter space is currently full. There is no room for anyone living along Roseville Road to move inside.

“It hurts it’s hurtful; I’ve seen a lot of people lose everything. I would definitely be inside the shelter if they were available,” he said.

The city says they send representatives to areas with homeless encampments to provide resources and help.

“They help out every once in a while. They’ll give shots for the dogs and stuff I guess they offer showers too,” says Lopez, who says they need more access to shelter, water, and food.

A 2022 Point-In-Time Count showed that on any given night in Sacramento, 20,000 people could be living on the streets.

CBS13 reached out to Union Pacific and the City of Sacramento to ask what the removal of the unhoused population will look like and if they have any alternatives or resources. We have yet to hear a response.

Comments / 28

Orin taylor sr
4d ago

you're not entitled to turn public property into a campground. family and social services are there or at least supposed to be there for support. not the railroad

Reply
13
becco
5d ago

the homeless have a union? who pays their dues and to which local......... taxpayers should go on strike........

Reply
20
Wolf Amongst Sheep
4d ago

I bet if we force rehab, mental institutions, cut all benefits, and stop feeding/giving money to the feral humans they will get back on track or at least some will but either way taxpayers should not responsible for their short comings/drug addiction/ mental instabilities etc..

Reply
7
 

NBC Bay Area

‘Loophole' in 10% Rent Cap Law; Some Landlords Hike Rent 30%

There’s a surprising gap in California‘s rent cap law that renters everywhere need to know about. When California lawmakers passed the state rent increase cap, AB 1482, in 2019, they called it “statewide.” But “statewide” does not mean it applies to every apartment or renter. Some tenants are finding out the hard way: with a shocking letter from their landlord.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento City Council Approves Plan For Homeless Shelter Near Children’s Home

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento city leaders on Tuesday approved a controversial plan to open a homeless center near a children’s receiving home. City councilmembers voted unanimously to turn the former Powerhouse Science Center on Auburn Boulevard into a shelter where homeless people can escape the weather 24/7. Neighbors have opposed the plan saying it puts kids in the receiving home at risk. But Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he refused to let the facility sit empty. He cited a recent count that found Sacramento’s homeless population has almost doubled in three years. Just hours before that vote, Sacramento business leaders released their own plan to solve the city’s homeless crisis. The Sacramento Chamber of Commerce wants to implement a no-camping ordinance across the county, add temporary shelter sites and would require the county to offer treatment for substance abuse, mental health, and social services at those shelters.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Study: Roseville ranked among the top cities to live in America

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville has been named the best city to live in California, according to a study from Livability.com.  Out of a list of 100 cities, Roseville is ranked as the country’s number 21 best place to live and is the only city in California that was featured in the study. “Its bustling […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
