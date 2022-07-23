California Homeless Union Claims Union Pacific Railway Expansion Could Displace Up To 2,000 People

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Homeless Union is demanding answers after, they say, Union Pacific’s railway expansion project could displace up to 2,000 people along the tracks.

The Union is calling out the City of Sacramento and Union Pacific after the railroad agency warned of upcoming sweeps.

The agency will remove homeless people to make way for a railway expansion project. The issue is that city shelters are full, and those people being displaced have nowhere to go.

“They don’t like us by the tracks, but we have nowhere else to go,” said Michael Lopez, who has been homeless for almost two decades, starting when he was 19.

Lopez lives along Roseville Road in Sacramento, right across from the railroad tracks.

But after Railroad agency Union Pacific warned of sweeps, he may have to leave, which wouldn’t be the first time.

“I think they should be able to do their work right, but we don’t have anywhere to go,” he said.

The City of Sacramento confirmed to CBS13 that all city shelter space is currently full. There is no room for anyone living along Roseville Road to move inside.

“It hurts it’s hurtful; I’ve seen a lot of people lose everything. I would definitely be inside the shelter if they were available,” he said.

The city says they send representatives to areas with homeless encampments to provide resources and help.

“They help out every once in a while. They’ll give shots for the dogs and stuff I guess they offer showers too,” says Lopez, who says they need more access to shelter, water, and food.

A 2022 Point-In-Time Count showed that on any given night in Sacramento, 20,000 people could be living on the streets.

CBS13 reached out to Union Pacific and the City of Sacramento to ask what the removal of the unhoused population will look like and if they have any alternatives or resources. We have yet to hear a response.