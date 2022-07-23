Legion Baseball: PDC makes late comeback to beat G-E-T 5-4

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Great Rivers United Way is kicking off its Bucks for Book fundraiser. The effort, which has a $5,000 goal, will help provide books for GRUW’s “Read to Success” tutor program. “This fundraiser is going to allow us to purchase books to be...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service suspects three tornadoes formed during Saturday's severe weather outbreak in Rochester and across southeast Minnesota, northern Iowa and western Wisconsin. Meteorologists so far have confirmed one twister, an EF-0 that touched down in Houston County, just north of Houston around 3 p.m....
Martha Eleanor (nee Weimer) Keaton, 78, of La Crosse died July 21 after an extended illness. She was the daughter of the late Lee E. Weimer and Bethel (nee Blair) Weimer of Minneapolis. Mrs. Keaton graduated from Augsburg University in 1966 with a BA in English, marrying her late husband, Professor Paul Keaton, a few weeks afterward.
La Crescent, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Wisconsin man was brought to a hospital after crashing his motorcycle between La Crosse and La Crescent Sunday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 27-year-old Johnathan Gonzalez was traveling north on Hwy. 61 in Minnesota when he left the roadway and entered the ditch shortly before 5 p.m. Gonzalez was transported to a La Crosse hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Dr. Hans Pierce Anderson died after long illness at the age of 84 on July 20, 2022, in La Crosse. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret; his daughters, Jennifer (Steven) Anderson-Meger, Lydia (Steve) Anderson and Mary (Patrick) Dupont; eight grandchildren William, Frances, and Henry Meger; Loretta and Irina Anderson; Anthony, Juliet and Margot Dupont; his older sister, Johanna Anderson Ghei of Madison, and her children Kiren, Raman and Gita and their families.
(ABC 6 News) - Saturday afternoon southeastern Minnesota was hit with severe thunderstorms that brought damaging winds and lots and lots of rain. In Rochester, the heavy rain made lowered visibility behind the wheel. The wind made the rain sift across the roadways, and were so strong it knocked over trees in peoples yards and onto the roads.
Effective: 2022-07-23 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clark; Crawford; Eau Claire; Grant; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Pepin; Pierce; Richland; Trempealeau; Vernon SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BUFFALO CLARK CRAWFORD EAU CLAIRE GRANT JACKSON JUNEAU LA CROSSE MONROE PEPIN PIERCE RICHLAND TREMPEALEAU VERNON
Lori (Sylvia Loretta) Beckstrom left this world peacefully on July 19, 2022, at Traditions Memory Care, La Crescent, MN, as a result of Alzheimer’s disease. Her devoted husband was at her side, as always. Lori was born on Oct. 2, 1934, in Covington County, AL, the 10th of 12...
CALEDONIA, Minn. (WKBT) — The Houston County Board is expected to pass a resolution Tuesday declaring a state of emergency in the wake of a tornado that ravaged parts of the county Saturday. The resolution, to be considered Tuesday morning, would allow the county to request aid through the...
Rushford, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Houston man was injured after the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer over the weekend. The State Patrol's accident report says 60-year-old Mark Skadson was traveling west on Hwy. 16 between Houston and Rushford when his motorcycle hit the deer shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday. The report says Skadson was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse man is facing felony charges after he allegedly threatened a nurse at Mayo Clinic in Rochester with a knife. Olmsted County Prosecutors brought a second-degree assault charge and a terroristic threat charge against 18-year-old Ramon Riba-Marmolego Jr. last week. The criminal complaint says the nurse was testing Riba-Marmolego Jr. for COVID-19 the day before a procedure he had scheduled in March of this year.
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
Mona I. Rybold, 88, of La Crosse passed away peacefully in her sleep after a courageous battle with cancer and Parkinson’s on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Marinuka Manor in Galesville, WI. As a friend so beautifully put it, “Just like her to sneak off to the next...
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after participating in a motorsports event at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Neillsville Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a mud-bogging event on July 16. The...
The National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI have confirmed that a tornado touched down in Paradise Valley, MN during yesterdays storms. This was announced following a damage survey conducted by the office. Here is what we know so far. Location: Paradise Valley, MN (Houston County) Rating: EF 0. Wind...
A 13-year-old girl hurt her leg and hand at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday when she attempted to jump off a rock ledge over the Kickapoo River outside of Ontario, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. Prior to the incident, the 13-year-old had been canoeing the river near Highway...
