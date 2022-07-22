ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays find a new way in beating Royals to open post-break play

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPM8d_0gpq1n2H00
The Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez (8) steals second as Rays shortstop Taylor Walls, left, catches the late throw during the third inning Friday in Kansas City, Mo. [ COLIN E. BRALEY | AP ]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Manager Kevin Cash was talking a couple of hours before his Rays resumed post-All-Star break play about the “many different ways” they had won games this season.

They added a new and novel one Friday night in beating the Royals 7-3, taking advantage of Royals starter Brad Keller trying to pitch with a tissue shoved up his left nostril to stem flowing blood.

The Rays had just taken a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning and had two runners on base with one out and No. 9 hitter Brett Phillips at the plate with a 3-1 count when Keller needed to be attended to on the mound.

After several minutes of work by a Royals athletic trainer and conversations with manager Mike Matheny, Keller stayed in the game with the blood flow blocked. It didn’t turn out well.

He threw one pitch and walked Phillips to load the bases. He threw two more and gave up a bases-clearing double to Yandy Diaz that made it 5-1.

The win carried the Rays’ recent hot streak beyond the four-day break, as they won for the seventh time in their last eight games and 12th in their last 17, improving to a season-high-matching 11 games over .500 at 52-41. They hold the top wild-card spot in the American League and have a comfortable lead to be in the six-team playoff field.

“I’d like to think we’re ready,” Cash said before the game. “We had our nice break. Most players really appreciate the All-Star break. And now to get back at it, playing a team that we’re not that familiar with.

“But like to think that the way we headed into the All-Star break, if we can pick up where we left off, that’d be nice.”

Drew Rasmussen worked five innings for the win, allowing just one run but seven hits and a walk, throwing 94 pitches to get the 15 outs. Brooks Raley, Pete Fairbanks, Colin Poche and Shawn Armstrong followed.

The game was played during an oppressive heat wave in the Midwest, with first-pitch temperature at 7:11 p.m. local time at 95 degrees.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

A Florida government official helped them register. Now they’ve been charged with voter fraud.

This story was originally published by ProPublica. His last night as a prisoner in North Florida, Kelvin Bolton couldn’t sleep. Fifty-five years old, with a wispy goatee the same color as the gray flecks in his hair, he was about to get out after serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for theft and battery. The last time he’d seen his brothers and sisters at a big family gathering, he’d marched onto the dance floor ostentatiously, turned away and wrapped his arms around himself to caress his own back. As he swayed goofily to the music, everybody laughed.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Details around death of Blue Jays coach's daughter revealed: 'Terrible accident'

Julia Budzinski, the 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski, was remembered in a vigil as more details were revealed about her death. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said Monday the teen was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled by a boat on the James River in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Florida, MO
State
Florida State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Braves announcer wore ridiculously tight shirt

Atlanta Braves announcer Paul Byrd was rocking the extra smedium shirt for Saturday’s game between the Braves and Los Angeles Angels, and there’s a funny story behind his tight attire. Byrd was serving as an analyst for the game alongside fellow former Brave Brian Jordan, who had a...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Yankees rumors: Top prospects pulled from game, big trade could be looming

Trade rumors were running rampant when two of the New York Yankees’ top prospects were pulled from their game on July 24. The Aug. 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and attention is being focused on the postseason contenders. The New York Yankees fit the bill, as they had the best record in the American League entering the All-Star break. They were linked to players such as Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and most recently, they were reportedly “serious contenders” for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Shawn Armstrong
Person
Colin Poche
Person
Brooks Raley
Person
Brad Keller
Audacy

Madison Bumgarner whines about Victor Robles admiring home run: 'Guy's a clown'

Madison Bumgarner is still taking exception to players admiring home runs. While the Arizona Diamondbacks southpaw turned in one of his best performances of the season on Saturday against the Washington Nationals — allowing two runs on four hits and striking out nine over eight innings — he was still upset about how Victor Robles admired a home run off of him in the eighth inning.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Latest Ozzie Albies update could force Anthopoulos to make a trade

The Braves have gotten reinforcements over the last few weeks, but more are on the way. Kirby Yates began his rehab assignment and was recently assigned to AA Mississippi. There’s still hope Mike Soroka will return this season, and most importantly, Ozzie Albies is on his way back. The...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#The American League
FanSided

Freddie Freeman has officially put agent, Braves drama behind him

The stats say it all. Freddie Freeman was never struggling, but after his return to Atlanta and dropping his agent, he’s gone back to focusing on what matters — baseball. Freeman and the Dodgers are quietly –as always, seemingly — one of the best teams in all of baseball. While the National League theoretically runs through Atlanta, it would be a surprise if Los Angeles didn’t have something to say about that before all is said and done come October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Dwight Gooden's Son, Dylan, Reveals His Final 4 Schools

The youngest son of legendary MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden is a top college football recruit. Dylan Gooden, a four-star defensive lineman out of Good Counsel in Maryland, is down to four schools. Dwight Gooden teased his commitment earlier this weekend. On Sunday, Dylan Gooden revealed his final four schools:. Maryland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX Sports

Castellanos boils over after Cubs beat Phillies 6-2 in 10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos' first season in Philadelphia has been a struggle, and his frustration boiled over Saturday night. Nico Hoerner homered early and scored the tiebreaking run in a five-run 10th inning that sent the Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory over Castellanos and the Phillies. Castellanos...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly "Serious Contenders" In Major MLB Trade

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 2, there's no doubt the Yankees will be searching the market for some reinforcements. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees have emerged as "serious contenders" for Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. It was previously reported that New York wouldn't pursue Benintendi because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Sydney Sweeney Trolls Red Sox After Blowout Loss

On Friday night, Sydney Sweeney threw out the ceremonial first pitch for a game between the Blue Jays and Red Sox. After seeing how things unfolded at Fenway Park, it's fair to say Sweeney's first pitch was the highlight of the night for Boston fans. The Red Sox were ultimately...
BOSTON, MA
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
72K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy