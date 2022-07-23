ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Nitro Circus brings their tour to Fort Wayne Friday

By Nathan Gidley
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nitro Circus: Good, Bad, and Rad wow’ed spectators at Parkview Field Friday night. Fort Wayne was one stop on its North America Tour.

Nationally renowned motocross athletes performed aerial tricks off of a motorized ramp and a non-motorized ramp. The show was family-friendly, a lot of fun, and featured many different backflip combinations. There were even backflip combos, which involve doing a backflip while doing a trick and holding onto the back of the bike. Biker Adam Jones from Reno, Nevada, has over 20 years of motocross experience and has been a part of the tour for over 10 years. He loves being a part of the tour that does the craziest stuff on wheels.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C71bU_0gpq12pV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKmnK_0gpq12pV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmOPn_0gpq12pV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZugv_0gpq12pV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IfdGz_0gpq12pV00

Jones says “We have a lot of fun, you know, we’re all very like-minded people…we’ve chased action sports and extreme sports and thrills our whole lives, so honestly when we get together, we all just click and we have a great time putting on shows for fans and it’s amazing…I couldn’t ask for a better job.”

Jones has participated in the X Games and many other tours as he climbed the motocross ranks. It has been a long, but fun journey for him. His advice for kids looking to get involved in motocross is to work hard and keep trying new things on the bike.

Nitro Circus was a part of ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ earlier this year. The group’s tour is scheduled to continue through September. You can follow Jones on social media @AdamJonesFMX and you can find out more about Nitro Circus by visiting their website here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

North Side Legends ready for liftoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A senior-laden North Side squad features a transfer signal-caller and one of the top high school talents in the nation. Former Bishop Dwenger quarterback Bohde Dickerson leads a potentially premiere offensive attack that includes heavily Division I recruited Brauntae Johnson at wideout.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Linda Jackson inducted into Silver Circle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Linda Jackson was officially inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Central Great Lakes chapter’s Gold & Silver Circle committee on Sunday, July 24 in Cleveland, Ohio. Silver Circle inductees have dedicated at least 25 years of distinguished...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
State
Nevada State
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Pride Fest kicks off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Pride Festival started on Friday night. It filled Headwaters park with people and rainbow-colored apparel alike. The two-day-long event features live music, a number of different vendors, and spaces for kids. Another big feature will be the Pride Parade at 11:15 on Saturday, starting just in front of Headwaters Park.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Forever Home Friday: Meet Krista!

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - If you’re looking for a dog with a sweet soul and a loving spirit, you’ll love meeting Krista! Krista is a Catahoula Leopard Dog with piercing blue eyes and a lot of love to give. Having just given birth, Krista...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Jones
Your News Local

Wabash Pizza King under new ownership

WABASH, IN – Generations Pizza, LLC has announced the recent purchase of Wabash Pizza King from Billy and Kim Osborne effective July 22, 2022. Co-owned by brother and sister duo, Joe Schuler and Abby Waldon, the business will operate under the name Pizza King Wabash. Schuler and Waldon will work with Osborne over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition.
WABASH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#X Games
inkfreenews.com

Timeline From The Past: Warsaw-Winona Lake Merger, Slot Machine Raid

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. July 31, 1967 — A former Syracuse man numbers among a group of four skilled mountain climbers still missing today as air and ground search parties continued rescue efforts off snow-shrouded Mt. McKinley near Anchorage, Alaska.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Humane Fort Wayne holds pet adoption event at Bob Rohrman Subaru

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Bob Rohrman Subaru had more than just cars and people Saturday afternoon. Humane Fort Wayne hosted its pet adoption event with dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens waiting for a happy home. The shelter has been partnering with the dealership for over a decade now.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Power restored in Fort Wayne area after storms

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Power was restored Saturday night in most areas of Fort Wayne after storms caused numerous outages. Just under 1,000 I&M customers in Allen County were without power Saturday morning. That number dropped by the evening to fewer than 100, according to the I&M outage map, helping the company reach their estimated goal of at least 90% restoration in the Fort Wayne area by 11 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
fortwaynesnbc.com

Rounds of storms to end the weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A front pushing through this weekend will bring in rounds of showers and storms. A few storms on Sunday could become strong to severe, with strong winds being the main threat with any development. We’ll have ample dry time between rounds of wet weather on Sunday, meaning outdoor plans don’t need to be cancelled entirely.
FORT WAYNE, IN
beckersspine.com

Orthopaedics NorthEast names Lori Pagan CEO

Lori Pagan has been named CEO of Orthopaedics NorthEast in Fort Wayne, Ind. Ms. Pagan previously served as vice president of operations for the Midwest region of Franklin, Tenn.-based PhyMed Healthcare, CEO of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Associated Anesthesiologists and vice president of physician services for Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy