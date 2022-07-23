Nitro Circus brings their tour to Fort Wayne Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nitro Circus: Good, Bad, and Rad wow’ed spectators at Parkview Field Friday night. Fort Wayne was one stop on its North America Tour.
Nationally renowned motocross athletes performed aerial tricks off of a motorized ramp and a non-motorized ramp. The show was family-friendly, a lot of fun, and featured many different backflip combinations. There were even backflip combos, which involve doing a backflip while doing a trick and holding onto the back of the bike. Biker Adam Jones from Reno, Nevada, has over 20 years of motocross experience and has been a part of the tour for over 10 years. He loves being a part of the tour that does the craziest stuff on wheels.
Jones says “We have a lot of fun, you know, we’re all very like-minded people…we’ve chased action sports and extreme sports and thrills our whole lives, so honestly when we get together, we all just click and we have a great time putting on shows for fans and it’s amazing…I couldn’t ask for a better job.”
Jones has participated in the X Games and many other tours as he climbed the motocross ranks. It has been a long, but fun journey for him. His advice for kids looking to get involved in motocross is to work hard and keep trying new things on the bike.
Nitro Circus was a part of 'America's Got Talent: Extreme' earlier this year. The group's tour is scheduled to continue through September. You can follow Jones on social media @AdamJonesFMX and you can find out more about Nitro Circus by visiting their website here .
