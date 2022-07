ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – When gunfire rang out at one of the largest airports in the nation, a local man took to social media to detail the chaos. Investigators said a woman dropped off at Dallas’ Love Field Airport Monday changed clothes in a bathroom and came out firing at the ceiling. Police shot the 37-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO