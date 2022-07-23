AP Week in Pictures: Global | July 16-July 22, 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The shaken residents of a Vancouver suburb are recovering from a gunman’s hours-long overnight rampage that killed two people and wounded two more before he was shot to death by police. Authorities initially had said it appeared the attacker was targeting homeless people before dawn Monday, but later said the motive was under investigation. Shootings were reported at a homeless center but also at other sites. Evidence of the blitz was scattered around Langley, including an overturned bicycle spilling personal possessions onto a street and a shopping cart with someone’s belongings. Officials said a woman was critically wounded in the first shooting, at midnight at a casino. A man was shot to death at 3 a.m. at a residential complex that provides support for people transitioning out of homlessness. At 5 a.m., the third shooting killed a second man at a bus stop. Then another man was shot in the leg near a highway bypass at 5:45 a.m.

