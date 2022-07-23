Residents react to reports former St. Louis alderman will plead guilty in corruption case

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 35-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he robbed two convenience stores and two cell phone stores in St. Louis County in November 2018. Demetrius Smith pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges of four counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted robbery. The crime spree took place over a 10-day span. Smith successfully robbed:
When St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill allocating federal funds to out-of-state abortion expenses last week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt promptly filed a lawsuit against the city. St. Louis’s “Reproductive Equity Fund” taps into $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding, dedicating $1 million specifically to providing...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A special election will be held August 2 to fill Ward 21′s vacant aldermanic seat. The position was held by John Collins-Muhammad, but a federal corruption indictment forced him to resign. “I’m telling you from the streets. There was never trust there. They just...
ST. LOUIS — Two people have pleaded guilty for their roles in the murder-for-hire plot that led to the killing of Sweetie Pie's nephew Andre Montgomery. Andre Montgomery was killed in March 2016 at the age of 21. Terica Ellis and Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam were previously indicted for their...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 6-year-old girl from Michigan was rescued in St. Louis last week, the FBI announced. They say the child was taken during a home invasion in Michigan on July 19. The person accused of taking the girl is someone the family knows, officials said.
St. Louis ENT Health, the physician practice of board-certified otolaryngologists Sean Bailey MD FACS, Rebecca Brandsted MD, Fred Pugliano MD FACS, and Tara Ramachandra MD, recently opened their new office at 1001 South Kirkwood Road. The practice was previously located in Kirkwood at the former St. Joseph Hospital location. When...
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said an incident Friday night led an officer to shoot at a suspect reportedly fleeing from police. According to a St. Louis police incident summary, St. Louis police Special Operations Detectives witnessed a Hyundai Sante Fe driving erratically around 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Page Avenue in St. Louis.
Authorities arrested a 32-year-old De Soto man for reportedly stealing a pickup and trailer from a De Soto business. The man also allegedly used the truck to commit another crime and crashed it twice before he eventually was taken into custody, De Soto Police Capt. Jeff Wynn said. At approximately...
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man appeared in federal court Thursday and was sentenced in connection with a 2020 domestic violence investigation. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Duane McCoy pleaded guilty in March 2022 to three counts: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 55-year-old woman was charged in connection to a stabbing earlier this week in the Greater Ville neighborhood. Police allege Wanda Jackson of St. Louis stabbed a man in the 4000 block of Kennerly Wednesday morning around 1 a.m. The man had cuts in his neck and was taken to the hospital. He is in critical and unstable condition.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Michigan girl was reunited with her father Thursday night after she was abducted three days earlier. According to the Muskegon Heights Police Department, 6-year-old Elana Johnson was taken from her father’s home in the 2800 block of 8th Street in Muskegon Heights on July 18 by her non-custodial mother Seaniece Johnson, 32.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is injured after a shooting in north St. Louis County early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Chambers, just east of Halls Ferry, at around 12:15 a.m. Police said the shooting started from a domestic incident between two parties in separate cars. One person was taken to the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
An autopsy will be performed following the death of a 33-year-old inmate at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Corrections. Shelby Smith was pronounced dead Monday, July 18. He was serving a four-year sentence for one count of first-degree...
ST. LOUIS — People heading to the St. Louis Circuit Court will have to wear a face mask starting Monday. The face mask mandate will apply to all 22nd Circuit Court employees, people summoned for jury duty, and anyone else inside any part of the jury assembly room at any time.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – When gunfire rang out at one of the largest airports in the nation, a local man took to social media to detail the chaos. Investigators said a woman dropped off at Dallas’ Love Field Airport Monday changed clothes in a bathroom and came out firing at the ceiling. Police shot the 37-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital.
ST. LOUIS – A man playing basketball at a local park is expected to recover after being shot Sunday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. at Barrett Brothers Park, located in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police were called...
Comments / 3