Residents react to reports former St. Louis alderman will plead guilty in corruption case

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is injured after a shooting in north St. Louis County early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Chambers, just east of Halls Ferry, at around 12:15 a.m. Police said the shooting started from a domestic incident between two parties in separate cars. One person was taken to the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO