Saint Louis, MO

Residents react to reports former St. Louis alderman will plead guilty in corruption case

KSDK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I was really shocked that he was...

www.ksdk.com

KMOV

Man pleads guilty to robbing multiple cell phone, convenience stores in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 35-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he robbed two convenience stores and two cell phone stores in St. Louis County in November 2018. Demetrius Smith pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges of four counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted robbery. The crime spree took place over a 10-day span. Smith successfully robbed:
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis man who shot at, beat girlfriend sentenced to prison

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man appeared in federal court Thursday and was sentenced in connection with a 2020 domestic violence investigation. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Duane McCoy pleaded guilty in March 2022 to three counts: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
KMOV

Woman charged in stabbing, victim in critical condition

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 55-year-old woman was charged in connection to a stabbing earlier this week in the Greater Ville neighborhood. Police allege Wanda Jackson of St. Louis stabbed a man in the 4000 block of Kennerly Wednesday morning around 1 a.m. The man had cuts in his neck and was taken to the hospital. He is in critical and unstable condition.
KMOV

Missing Michigan girl reunited with family miles away in St. Louis; suspects charged

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Michigan girl was reunited with her father Thursday night after she was abducted three days earlier. According to the Muskegon Heights Police Department, 6-year-old Elana Johnson was taken from her father’s home in the 2800 block of 8th Street in Muskegon Heights on July 18 by her non-custodial mother Seaniece Johnson, 32.
KMOV

1 injured after shooting in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is injured after a shooting in north St. Louis County early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Chambers, just east of Halls Ferry, at around 12:15 a.m. Police said the shooting started from a domestic incident between two parties in separate cars. One person was taken to the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

St. Louis man details chaos at Dallas airport after woman opened fire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – When gunfire rang out at one of the largest airports in the nation, a local man took to social media to detail the chaos. Investigators said a woman dropped off at Dallas’ Love Field Airport Monday changed clothes in a bathroom and came out firing at the ceiling. Police shot the 37-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Sunday violence: Man shot while playing basketball

ST. LOUIS – A man playing basketball at a local park is expected to recover after being shot Sunday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. at Barrett Brothers Park, located in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police were called...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

