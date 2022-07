SHREVEPORT, La. -- Another brutal assault case has gone unsolved for more than a month, even though a suspect witness is known to police. A confidential source gave KTBS a picture and information about Joey Young's assault. He was sliced with a box cutter from his lower chest down to his hip and spent two days in the hospital. The picture shows a scary looking wound from his lower chest down to his hip that was stitched up.

