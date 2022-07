BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) - China has certified for use a helicopter jointly developed by a state-run company and Airbus SE, state-controlled media reported on Tuesday. The AC352, developed by Aviation Industry Corporation of China and Airbus, is the locally produced variant of the Airbus H175, which has been in service since 2015 outside China and is designed to perform search and rescue, emergency medical services and law enforcement missions.

ECONOMY ・ 10 MINUTES AGO