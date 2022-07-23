ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, MI

Chip shortage could soon get big boost as US looks to expand production

By Jim Kiertzner
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMESa_0gppz2nX00

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The chip shortage could soon get a major boost of money from the U.S. government to expand production in the U.S.

Leaders with the United Auto Workers union met with Democratic members of Congress along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Friday in Taylor to support the CHIPS Act.

It would provide $52 billion in federal funds to build chip manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and provide new jobs.

Another $2 billion would be available to increase production on so-called mature semiconductors made for the auto industry.

Car production and all manufacturing has suffered with the chip shortage.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says American manufacturers took their production overseas where labor costs were cheaper.

“If we upscale overseas, you make more money. And they did. And that offshoring took us to a place where we had supply problems. And now, we're going to correct that,” Pelosi said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Detroit council calls for probe of racism claim involving electrical company

Th Detroit City Council has weighed in on a lawsuit that accuses a Michigan electrical contractor of permitting racial discrimination and harassment of Black and Hispanic employees, including slurs. Earlier this month, the council passed a resolution urging the city's Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity Department and the Office of...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taylor, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Government
City
Taylor, MI
Taylor, MI
Business
wdet.org

City of Detroit suspends ID program after data sold, nearly 900 residents possibly affected

More than 880 Detroiters who applied for the city’s municipal ID program may have had their personal information exposed to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Detroit ID program was launched in 2016 to provide photo identification for city residents regardless of citizenship status. Immigration advocates say the program’s vendor sells data to credit agencies, which shares the information with ICE.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
The Saginaw News

Michigan mobile home park residents feel stuck as rents climb

When Jim and Connie Grant moved into Swartz Creek Estates west of Flint four years ago, it cost $300 to rent a lot for their mobile home. The retired couple, who lives on social security checks, say they now pay about $530 a month with fees—a 76% increase—and often turn to family for help.
thesuntimesnews.com

Places to Find Great Sweet Corn

Aw, shucks! It’s sweet corn season! (which leads into cider mill preseason, which leads into autumn) We like corn and have enjoyed it for a long time. Wikipedia tells us that corn (maize) was first cultivated about 10,000 years ago in Latin America when, according to Michigan Tech, our Great Lake State had no great lakes and was still completely covered by glaciers.
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Jury gets Flint water case about liability for engineers

DETROIT (AP) — Jurors heard closing arguments Thursday in the only trial to arise thus far from the Flint water crisis, a dispute over whether two engineering firms should be held partially responsible for the city's lead contamination in 2014-15. Attorneys representing four Flint children said Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN, didn't do enough to get the city to treat the highly corrosive water or to urge a return to a regional water supplier.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Leaders#Democratic#House#American
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan Town is One of the Best Places to Retire in America

Michigan has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Massive platform-moving vehicle carrying new Second Avenue bridge over I-94

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The massive transportation method shutting down the I-94 freeway this week sits on dozens of axles and moves about 10 feet every 20 minutes. Known as a self-propelled modular transporter, the multi-tiered lift will be the only thing traveling down the highway this week as it helps install the Second Avenue bridge over I-94 in Detroit this week.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Prepare for construction backups on well-traveled Ann Arbor road near I-94

ANN ARBOR, MI - Beginning Monday, July 25, traffic will shift on Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor to accommodate utility installation for a new senior living community. The construction will occupy the westbound lane of East Ellsworth Road between Stone School Road and Shadowood Drive beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday. It will stay closed until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, according to a city news release.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Wayne County to host an Expungement Fair on July 23

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County will be hold an Expungement Fair on July 23 from 10:00am - 3:00pm at Fellowship Chapel in Detroit. The event will assist individuals with expungements of convictions that occurred in Wayne County only. Preregistration is not required and walk-ins are welcome. Applicants must know...
WTOL 11

Man purchases Perrysburg property, bomb squad called out

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video above is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 1, 2021. The Wood County Sherriff's Office called the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad Sunday after a man reported explosive detonators on his property. The resident recently bought the Truman Road property...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy