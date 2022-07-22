ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, Jarrett Patterson make award watch lists

By Geoffrey Clark
 3 days ago
The preseason award watch lists continue to come out, and Notre Dame continues to be represented. The two latest examples of that come from the watch lists for the Mackey Award and the Rimington Trophy. Among the entrants on those lists are Michael Mayer and Jarrett Patterson, respectively.

The Mackey Award is given to the best tight end in college football. Tyler Eifert won it in 2012. Mayer probably has a better chance at nabbing this one than the Maxwell Award, which he also is on the watch list for. Seven of the past nine Maxwell Award winners have been quarterbacks, so that says it all.

The Rimington Trophy is awarded to college football’s best center. Patterson would be the first Irish player to take it home. He’ll hope for better luck in 2022 as this is the second straight year he has been named to the watch list. If the Irish have a good season, he’ll have to be in the conversation.

