Environment

The supercells are moving east. Here’s your late night forecast

By Tom Schrader
kxnet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFair goers at the ND State Fair got a great view of...

www.kxnet.com

B105

Snow From Last Winter Found In Northern Minnesota Mine Pit In July [Photo]

Living in the Northland we talk about it, we joke about it, and we brag to our friends, family, and the occasional tourist about it; there really isn't a month that snow hasn't occurred in our area. Even during the depths of the summer season - if the temperature turns cold enough during the night, the conditions can align to allow for precipitation to fall from the sky here as snow.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans might be able to see the northern lights Friday night

MINNEAPOLIS -- Clear skies overnight will give Minnesotans the chance to see the northern lights.  Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that a minor geomagnetic storm Friday night is expected to turn into a moderate geomagnetic storm early Saturday morning. "This means the northern lights are possible as far as south of Minnesota," Meadows said.   The best way to see the atmospheric phenomenon is to get a good view of the northern sky, preferably in a place with little to no light pollution. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Strong storms launch high winds, hail in southeastern Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Strong storm cells launched straight-line winds and dropped hail as the moved across southeastern Minnesota late morning and early afternoon Saturday. In Renville County, winds gusting up to 65 mph ripped trees from the ground in communities like Olivia and Buffalo Lake, while Olmstead County also reported major tree damage. KARE 11 news partner KTTC in Rochester shared pictures of framing on a construction site that was knocked down by the storm.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota crops, pastures in good shape

(Bismarck, ND) -- A new report rates the condition of all major crops in North Dakota as "good." The National Agricultural Statistics Service rates fewer than ten percent of all crops except sugar beets as poor or very poor. Fifteen percent of the sugar beet crop has low ratings. Pasture and range conditions statewide are rated 86-percent good to excellent.
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

NDSF Huge Disappointment – Kid Rock Canceled – Who Made The Call?

The anticipation ran high yesterday in Minot for the opening day of the North Dakota State Fair. Of course, everything was in place to greet the huge crowds, all the animals and exhibits, and no doubt there would be plenty of hungry people ready to consume the traditional fair food. Don't forget about the entertainment, the concerts, and people were so excited to come from all over the state to catch one of the highlight shows. Once again EVERYTHING was in place, the only thing that can't be controlled or planned is the weather, and living out here in North Dakota we all know how forecasts can change in a heartbeat.
kxnet.com

People from all over come to enjoy NDSF festivities

The State Fair is not just something people from North Dakota. Lynn Hackenson, along with his wife, made the 12 hour drive up from Des Moines, Iowa. This is their first time at the state fair and their main reason for coming was to see Cody Johnson. However, Hackenson says...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Game and Fish stocking lakes across the state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Game and Fish Department fisheries staff have been busy stocking lakes all across the state. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department manages around 450 lakes statewide, which means the two federal hatcheries are busy raising walleye fingerlings for stocking and future angler opportunities. “We’re...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Game and Fish holding wildlife photo competition

(Minot, ND) -- The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is kicking off its wildlife photo competition. The Watchable Wildlife photo contest has taken place annually since 1989. All photos submitted must be taken in North Dakota and feature nongame, game species, plants and insects. Photos must be submitted online.
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

2022 North Dakota State Fair Parade – Full Replay

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In case you missed our live coverage of the North Dakota State Fair Parade, we’ve got a full replay for you to watch right here!. Ward County Sheriff Dept. North Dakota Highway Patrol. U.S. Customs & Border Protection. Berthold/Carpio Police Department. VFW Post #753...
WARD COUNTY, ND
KFIL Radio

Freshwater Jellyfish Caught on Camera in a Minnesota Lake

There's a lot of things living in Minnesota's lakes. Hundreds of varieties of fish, plants, amphibians, reptiles and more all call our 10,000 lakes home. But did you know that there are also jellyfish in some Minnesota lakes?. The Minnesota Fishing page is run by the Minnesota Department of Natural...
AG Week

So far, so good, for northwest Minnesota spring wheat crop

CROOKSTON, Minn. — The northwest Minnesota spring wheat crop in late July looked like it would produce at least average yields, and some fields could even be bin busters, said a crops watcher based in Fisher, Minnesota. “There’s a lot of good looking wheat this year,” said Noel Anderson,...
CROOKSTON, MN
KX News

North Dakota School System ranked 8th best in the country

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The amount of time a child is in school across the U.S. is roughly six hours a day. In North Dakota, the minimum required number of school days is 175. That’s at least 1,050 hours a year that parents send their children off to learn and better themselves thanks to the […]
EDUCATION
KX News

Hotels are booked for the first State Fair weekend

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — With many hotels booked in Minot this weekend, you may be wondering where people might be staying if they don’t have a room. The North Dakota State Fair is here and some visitors are staying overnight. With hotels booked all weekend long, campgrounds are...
Times-Online

North Dakota State Capitol tour enhancements unveiled

Bismarck, N.D. – The North Dakota Office of Management and Budget today announced two new ways to experience a tour of the North Dakota State Capitol: self-guided on kiosks located throughout the Capitol, and virtually online. “These new tour options offer innovative gateways to enjoying the rich history, architecture...
TRAVEL
kxnet.com

North Dakota's Harvest Hotline is now activated

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has activated the North Dakota Harvest Hotline. Local theater shares importance of community support. One man is trying to do a special parade float for …. 701 Cleaning: Cleaning company in Bismarck/Mandan …. Sentencing of Mark Rodgers Jr in Ward County. Destination Downtown: Event space downtown...
WARD COUNTY, ND
740thefan.com

Man killed in pickup-semi crash in western North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFGO) – A fatal crash in Williams County in northwest North Dakota. The State Patrol says a semi failed to yield at an intersection west of Epping and struck a pickup on the driver’s side. The semi ended up in a ditch. The pickup came to rest in a field.

Community Policy