The supercells are moving east. Here’s your late night forecast

The anticipation ran high yesterday in Minot for the opening day of the North Dakota State Fair. Of course, everything was in place to greet the huge crowds, all the animals and exhibits, and no doubt there would be plenty of hungry people ready to consume the traditional fair food. Don't forget about the entertainment, the concerts, and people were so excited to come from all over the state to catch one of the highlight shows. Once again EVERYTHING was in place, the only thing that can't be controlled or planned is the weather, and living out here in North Dakota we all know how forecasts can change in a heartbeat.

2 DAYS AGO