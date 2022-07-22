ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Why a Greek holiday destination is perfect for families with young kids – where you can hire a nanny for the week

By Ellie Ross
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A HOLIDAY with year-old twins doesn’t sound like much of a break.

With two of everything — from nappies to change to bodies to smother in suncream — would our first trip abroad as a family of four be double the effort . . .  or twice as nice?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afovE_0gppxRbd00
A holiday with year-old twins doesn’t sound like much of a break
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Zi6t_0gppxRbd00
Would our first trip abroad as a family of four be double the effort . . .  or twice as nice?

Sunbathing by the pool on my first day in Rhodes, I’m pretty sure it’s the latter.

I’ve got a frappé in hand, have already ticked off a yoga class overlooking the sea and have a bike ride planned for later.

My husband, Chris, is squeezing in a wakeboarding session before tennis.

And all of it without a nappy in sight. Our children, Bruce and Iris, are safe in the hands of the kids’ club, allowing us to catch up on all the activities we’ve missed out on since they burst on to the scene 14 months ago.

We’re staying at Neilson’s new Levante Beach Beachclub on Afandou Beach, a half-hour hop from Rhodes airport and four miles south of the bars and clubs of Faliraki.

The resort is family-friendly to a T. There are accommodation options to suit clans of all sizes, including interconnecting rooms and spacious suites.

Ours has a separate lounge area, which we use as the twins’ bedroom, and a terrace that opens on to pristine grass — the ideal crawling zone.

The six pools include a shaded one for toddlers and one just for grown-ups.

There’s even a playground and — music to our ears — the fantastic kids’ club, available for children as young as four months to 17-year-old teens.

We’d been nervous about leaving our precious pair at a ­children’s club in a foreign ­country but as soon as we meet Erin, their nanny for the week, our minds are put at ease.

She explains that all Neilson nannies have UK-recognised qualifications (Early Years Leaders), are first-aid trained and have bags of nursery experience.

The club runs six days a week, with evening care options ­available, and you can use it as much or as little as you like.

I feel a pang of mum guilt as I wave goodbye to my babies, but knowing they’re in safe hands, it’s quickly replaced by a liberating sense of freedom.

I pull my “activity planner” from my bag and browse the day’s options.

This morning-to-evening timetable is packed with activities that are included in the price of your holiday, from sailing lessons and tennis coaching to guided bike rides and fitness classes.

There are even CrossFit workouts and an outdoor gym.

With so much included, you could happily spend all day in the resort.

But I’m keen to explore the local area — and cycling is a great way to do it.

One option is to borrow bikes and strike north to Anthony Quinn Bay for snorkelling in crystal-clear water.

Or you could join a guided bike ride towards Kolymbia, a little beach village a mile down the road.

Relaxing and rejuvenating

I clip on a helmet and pedal with the group, passing vibrant restaurants and gift shops.

We weave through olive groves and climb to the top of a limestone peninsula where the smell of wild thyme hangs in the air.

“You can see Turkey on a clear day,” our guide, AJ, tells us, pointing towards a distant shadow above the sparkling Med.

We ride to Kolymbia harbour, with its tiny blue-and-white chapel, then park up at a taverna for a well-earned Mythos.

Back at the beachclub, the twins’ schedule is as packed as ours, with everything from painting and teddy bear picnics to tennis games and even dinghy sailing — all accompanied by Erin and expert instructors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5Q06_0gppxRbd00
Neilson’s new Levante Beach Beachclub is family friendly to a T
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hD8i_0gppxRbd00
It wouldn’t be a family holiday without time spent together

Of course, all this child-free time is both relaxing and rejuvenating, but it wouldn’t be a family holiday without time spent together.

As well as playing on the beach and splashing in the pool, we take the twins on their first kayaking adventure, with infant buoyancy aids and lifeguards making us feel safe.

All this activity justifies wolfing down the resort’s banquet-style buffets.

The local staff in the ­restaurant are fantastic, making us feel truly welcome, even with the mess beneath the twins’ highchairs.

Romantic evening

The three non-inclusive dinner evenings are the perfect excuse to sample food in the local ­restaurants.

And the kids’ club makes it easy for parents to spend a romantic evening together, with two nights of evening childcare (until 11pm) included during the week.

Kolymbia has plenty of eating options, but we venture five ­minutes in the other direction for a quieter experience.

“This is where locals go,” our taxi driver says, pulling up outside Fresko, a family-run seafood taverna with blue and white tablecloths and fishing nets hanging from the ceiling.

The freshly caught fish is delicious, cooked to perfection alongside a feast of calamari, Greek salad and saganaki (fried cheese).

We roll back into the resort to collect the twins from kids’ club, both sound asleep in their pram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rLgE_0gppxRbd00

We’re tempted to have a nightcap — but then remember what the next day has in store.

Swimming and yoga, and that’s just before breakfast.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Tennis Games#Nanny#Fish#Fitness#Greek
AOL Corp

When are kids too old for strollers? Experts say there are benefits to making them walk instead

It was only a few weeks ago that the internet expressed big opinions over actress Coco Austin's Instagram post sharing a picture of her 6-year-old daughter, Chanel, who she shares with rapper Ice-T, in a stroller during a vacation to a Caribbean resort. Shortly after, thousands of internet users flocked to the comments and gave their two cents about when kids are too old to be pushed around in strollers by mom and dad.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Travel
SheKnows

These Adorable Kids’ Tees Are Perfect for Back-to-School Season & They’re All Under $21

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s no better time than the present to get a headstart on back-to-school supplies. It definitely feels overwhelming each year, and you may not be mentally ready yet. That’s why we’re here to make this season’s shopping a bit less chaotic. One item on the shopping list that stays consistent for any age is a set of new clothes. But if you’re unsure what works well, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. A graphic tee is always a winner that makes them stand out, especially when the messages are undeniably cute. And right now, Amazon has some seriously sweet styles for Preschool to Kindergarten . These awesome looks will step up your child’s outfits this school year without going over budget. We bet these classroom fits will make your kid excited to go back to school too. Best part? The 7 ate 9 school apparel are all super affordable with prices under $21. So, let these adorable back-to-school tees at Amazon be your answer to your kid’s first day back.
SHOPPING
WRAL News

New mom: Things I've learned in a year

My daughter is one, and I feel like I'm finally getting the hang of this whole mommy thing. Of course, I will be learning my whole life, but while enjoying my girl over the last few months I've gotten better at prioritizing my own health and wellness, advocating for my family, saying no to things that stress me out, and saying yes to fun and new experiences.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Make Coastal Grandma Proud With This Effortlessly Chic Two-Piece Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. It can be hard to keep up with the never-ending list of modern “aesthetics,” but you definitely know a trendy vibe when you see one, like this two-piece summer outfit on Amazon that totally has “Coastal Grandma” written all over it.
APPAREL
Time Out Global

The best animal movies for kids

Animal movies and pet movies are great for the whole crew—including all of your furry companions. If there’s one thing all kids love – apart from candy – it’s cute animals. Any adult who needs a breather can just put on a webcam of some baby ducks at a petting zoo and be guaranteed at least a few moments of peace. But if you’re actually looking to spend some bonding time with the wee one, a movie starring a furry, scaly, sometimes smooth and wet friend will keep you both enraptured.
MOVIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
622K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy