Kansas City locate formerly missing man with dementia

UPDATE, Saturday, 5:19 a.m. | KCPD says the man has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY, Friday | Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating a man last seen on Friday afternoon.

Albert Wright, 83, was last seen at St. Lukes Hospital in the Plaza. He is diagnosed with dementia.

He was wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts. Police said he sometimes wears glasses.

Wright was supposed to be driving back home to Blue Mound, Kansas.

He drives a 2011 Gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with Kansas Veteran License plate 6140.

Wright's family is concerned for his well being.

Anyone who sees him asked to call 911.

