ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Report: Lakers-Pacers trade talks involving Russell Westbrook dead

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OXAAO_0gppxDUh00

Trade talks between Los Angeles and Indiana, involving the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook and the Pacers’ Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, have fallen apart, according to The Athletic.

The Lakers were willing to part with one first-round draft pick, but not two, according to the report.

Westbrook exercised his $47.1 million player option with the Lakers last month and was reported to be the subject of negotiations between the Lakers and New Jersey Nets in a trade that would include Kyrie Irving going to Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star point guard and 2016-17 Most Valuable Player, is entering the final season of a five-year, $206 million contract.

Westbrook, a two-time NBA scoring champion, averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games last season, his first with the Lakers. He posted his lowest scoring average since 2009-10, and the Lakers (33-49) missed the playoffs.

He didn’t mesh well with ex-coach Frank Vogel and became a target of fans as injuries pulled apart the veteran-laden roster.

After spending his first 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook has been with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and now the Lakers for one season each.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Awesome News About LiAngelo Ball

LiAngelo Ball is playing in the Drew League in California on Sunday. The 23-year-old just finished playing for the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Summer League. He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball, and younger brother of Chicago Bulls point guard (and former second overall pick of the Los Angeles Lakers) Lonzo Ball.
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Malik Monk Believes LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Out

After the 2021-22 season ended, it was clear that the Russell Westbrook trade did not work out in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers. While all the turmoil and failure can’t be attributed solely to Westbrook, the point guard has his fair share of the blame to take after his first year in Los Angeles went up in flames. Westbrook’s poor shooting, decision-making and unwillingness to adapt hurt the Lakers on the floor and he didn’t help himself in his exit interview when he failed to take any accountability for the team’s poor season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Kyrie Irving
ClutchPoints

Warriors bring back former Spurs guard to complete two-way spots

The Golden State Warriors have finally filled their available two-way spots after signing Quinndary Weatherspoon to a deal. The Warriors actually gave Weatherspoon the two-way deal as their qualifying offer at the beginning of free agency in June. However, it is only now that the former San Antonio Spurs guard put pen to paper. According […] The post Warriors bring back former Spurs guard to complete two-way spots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllLakers

Lakers News: LA Signs Pair of Five-Year College Players to Deals

The Lakers roster is all but solidified, but LA currently has one spot remaining on their NBA roster. They've supposedly had "productive" talks with veteran forward Carmelo Anthony about a possible sequel in Los Angeles, but the Lakers announced a pair of signings that suggest they might be using the final roster spot to continue the youth movement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey Nets#Lakers Pacers#Athletic#The Oklahoma City Thunder#The Houston Rockets
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Donovan Mitchell trade to Knicks gets critical update after ‘done deal’ reports

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz remain linked for a potential Donovan Mitchell trade, but contrary to reports, a deal is far from being made. Recently rumors spread that Mitchell’s trade to Knicks is a “done deal” and both teams are simply working on the finer deals of the blockbuster. The reporter who made […] The post RUMOR: Donovan Mitchell trade to Knicks gets critical update after ‘done deal’ reports appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
The Spun

Former Lakers Player Is Auctioning His 2 Championship Rings

In his first two NBA seasons, power forward Slava Medvedenko was a contributing member to two Los Angeles Lakers championship teams. But now he's getting ready to part ways with the mementos from those incredible years. In an interview with the Associated Press, Medvedenko said he would be auctioning off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
The Spun

Lakers Are Reportedly Holding Out For 1 Significant Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have their eyes on two guards capable of helping their dire shooting woes. However, they won't acquire either of those targets until closing the book on Kyrie Irving. During Friday's episode of ESPN's This Just In, Dave McMenamin said the Lakers continue to pursue Buddy Hield...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy