Team records on both sides fall as Jays crush Red Sox 28-5

 3 days ago

Raimel Tapia had a career-best six RBIs, including four on an inside-the-park grand slam, and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays pummeled the Boston Red Sox 28-5 Friday night.

The 28 runs scored and 29 hits were both Toronto club records. The 28 runs allowed were the most ever by the Red Sox.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added six hits to match a club record for a game and had five RBIs. Danny Jansen added two home runs and six RBIs. Matt Chapman and Teoscar Hernandez had solo shots for Toronto.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer, Christian Vazquez had two solo shots and Rob Refsnyder had a solo blast for Boston.

Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman (7-7) allowed three runs and seven hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Boston right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (4-3) allowed nine runs, eight hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings. He fanned three.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubled with one out in the first, took third on Alejandro Kirk’s infield hit, and scored on Bo Bichette’s groundout to the pitcher.

Gurriel singled to start the second and Chapman hit his 16th homer of the season.

Kirk singled in the third and took third on Bichette’s double. Hernandez walked to load the bases, and Gurriel hit a two-run single. Santiago Espinal added an RBI single.

Jansen walked, and Austin Davis replaced Eovaldi. Tapia then hit a fly ball to center field, but Jarren Duran lost sight of it and it fell far behind him, going for an inside-the-park homer. It was Tapia’s fifth homer of the season.

Hernandez hit his 13th homer of the season in the fourth and Jansen had a three-run shot later in the inning.

Vazquez hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth, and Bradley later hit his second homer of the season, a two-run blast.

Toronto scored 11 runs with two out in the fifth, an inning that continued when, with the bases loaded, Chapman’s popup in front of home plate dropped and went for an RBI hit. Kaleb Ort allowed eight of the runs on seven hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Jansen hit his ninth homer of the season in the sixth, a two-run shot against Darwinzon Hernandez.

Vazquez hit his eighth homer this season in the bottom of the sixth, and Refsnyder hit his fourth in the seventh, both against Jeremy Beasley.

Boston infielder Yolmer Sanchez pitched the ninth, allowing one run on three hits.

–Field Level Media

