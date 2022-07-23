ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Josh Hawley's run across the Capitol on January 6 would be the slowest NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell
Two images of Republican Sen. Josh Hawley are shown during a House January 6 Committee hearing House January 6 committee/screenshots
  • Sen. Josh Hawley was captured on video running from the January 6 mob in the Capitol building.
  • A writer for SB Nation who calculated Hawley's running speed said he'd run 40 yards in 7.2 seconds.
  • Based on the projected speed, Hawley runs about twice as fast as a male his age.

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, would be the slowest NFL Combine 40-yard dash runner, according to SB Nation. But as it turns out, he still runs faster than the average male.

The January 6 House Select Committee aired footage during a Thursday hearing of Hawley running across the Capitol as rioters breached the building after he raised his fist in the air in solidarity with the insurrectionists.

His Missouri Democrat counterparts are planning to host a "Hawlin' Hawley 5K" marathon in honor of the Senator's sprint, which caught plenty of attention on Twitter.

SB Nation writer James Dator reasoned that Hawley would run the 40-yard dash in 7.2 seconds after measuring the size of the "Tatco 57029 54 1/2" Brass Wet Umbrella Bag Stand" captured in the video. He then calculated how many inches Hawley ran — 96 — and compared it against the number of frames visible in the video: 19. The outlet found that Hawley ran five inches per frame.

The fastest 40-yard dash speed in the NFL Combine came from John Ross, who finished in 4.22 seconds in 2017, according to CBS Sports. Meanwhile, the average in the 2019 scouting combine class was 4.73, the fastest class since the Combine began tracking speed in 2003.

Hawley was about three seconds off from the average.

According to Pace Calculator, if Hawley was able to run 40 yards in 7.2 seconds, he'd also theoretically be able to run 11.36 miles per hour. (40 yards divided by 7.2 seconds equals 11.364 miles per hour.)

While Usain Bolt reached his speed peak of 27.5 miles per hour in 2009 during a 100-meter dash, the average running speed for a male between the ages of 20 and 40 years old is 5.9 miles per hour, according to Healthline.

Sometimes running speed is measured in other ways, such as miles per minute — describing how far into a mile-long distance a person could run in a single minute — and minutes per mile — the number of minutes a person would take to run each mile.

Healthline added that men in Hawley's age bracket, 40-44, run a mile at an average of 10 minutes and 28 seconds per mile.

Based on the 11.364 miles per hour figure, he would run a mile in about 5 minutes and 18 seconds — or 5:3 minutes per mile. (60 ÷ 11.364 = 5.3)

Theoretically, this would mean Hawley runs about twice as fast as a male his age, assuming he was able to maintain the same speed throughout the duration of his run.

Hawley and the NFL did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Willie One
2d ago

Josh Hawley has one of those smug little faces that you want to punch every time you see it 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

