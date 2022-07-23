ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Feeding America: Food insecurity increasing in Milwaukee County

By Sarah McGrew
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
MILWAUKEE — New data from Feeding America shows about 12% of people in Milwaukee County don't know where their next meal is coming from. Child food insecurity is up to 25.5% from 21.1%.

"Costs are rising, there are a lot of families that are struggling to make ends meet. Families are paying more at the grocery store and getting less," said Matt Stienstra with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Communities of color are disproportionately impacted by the increase in food insecurity.

According to Feeding America, 27% of the Black community and 20% of the Hispanic population in Milwaukee County are considered food insecure.

"Food insecurity or not having access to food, I think it's contributing to a lot of the negative that's going on in the lives of people," said Andre Lee Ellis. Ellis is the executive director of the Andre Lee Ellis and Company Community Garden on Reservoir near 13th.

At the community garden, Ellis is working to address food insecurity at the neighborhood level teaching kids how to grow and cook their own food. The garden is located in a majority Black neighborhood and one of Milwaukee's 13 food deserts.

He and the community are growing cucumbers, tomatoes, cabbage, peppers and other vegetables. He's hoping to soon install an outdoor kitchen and also provide a space for people to meditate.

"I think it's important that we give these people that don't have access to go into the grocery store because they're a ways away, sometimes the money gets low, then showing them what can happen when the food comes from the ground. You can make a stew that you can freeze and eat on for weeks," Ellis said.

In addition to community gardens, Stienstra said there's other resources available especially for those experiencing food emergencies.

"When families are facing a food emergency, they should know that there's probably an emergency pantry near them," Stienstra said.

For more resources, click here.

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Veggies you can plant mid-summer

MILWAUKEE - The calendar might tell us we're halfway through summer, but there's still time to do some gardening. Gardening expert Melinda Myers shares what you can sneak in the soil in July and beyond.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Vivent Health to Expand Milwaukee Health Clinic Benefitting the Needs of Patients

Vivent Health, formerly the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin, recently announced the location of their new Milwaukee clinic at 1311 N. Sixth Street near the Deer District. The new location is on the northwest corner of Sixth Street and McKinley Avenue in downtown’s West Town neighborhood. Vivent Health’s current Milwaukee clinic is at 820 N. Plankinton Avenue. Its corporate and administrative offices are at 648 N Plankinton Avenue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
earnthenecklace.com

A.J. Waterman Leaving Fox6: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

A.J. Waterman has brought all the latest weather updates to Milwaukee for the last three years. But now, he’s moving to the next step of his career. Rumors have been swirling that A.J. Waterman is leaving Fox6 in Milwaukee. WITI-TV viewers not only want to know if the rumors are true, but they also want to know where A.J. Waterman is going if he is indeed leaving. Some speculate if the meteorologist is leaving Wisconsin, too. The weatherman and his colleagues have since confirmed the news.
MILWAUKEE, WI
